SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Public’s Help Finding Attempted Robbery Suspect

Detectives from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who is wanted for an attempt armed robbery at the Smoke Depot located at 26930 The Old Road in Valencia.

On Friday, July 4 at approximately 10:30 a.m., the suspect entered the Smoke Depot in Valencia, displayed a semi-automatic firearm to the cashier and demanded money from the register.

The suspect then left the location as the cashier called 911. He was last seen traveling northbound on The Old Road towards Magic Mountain Parkway.

The suspect is described as a male Hispanic adult in his 20s, 5’6″, 180 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or this incident is urged to contact Detective Ibanez at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at (661) 287-5652.

