SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Public’s Help

Detectives from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station need the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in the theft of credit cards they later used.

The suspects are a female Hispanic 25-35 years old and a male white.

On Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, the pictured suspects used the victim’s stolen credit cards at numerous locations. Detectives are continuing to monitor this investigation and believe the suspects are also responsible for “distracted thefts.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact SCV Sheriff’s Station Detective Barnes at (661) 260-4000 ext. 5613.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted via #LACrimeStoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.

As a reminder, be aware of “distracted thefts” in which a thief may distract their potential victim through conversation in an attempt to remove their jewelry or other property without the victim knowing.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...