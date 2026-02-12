SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Witnesses to Fatal Crash That Killed Married Couple

A traffic collision at the Intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and Bouquet Canyon Road at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 6 resulted in the deaths of Genry and Patty Ortiz of Santa Clarita and severe injuries to their 25-year-old daughter, Erin.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station has issued the following press release seeking witnesses to the crash:

“INCIDENT: Double Fatal Traffic Collision/Felony DUI and Manslaughter.

DATE: Feb. 6, at approximately 11:15 p.m.

LOCATION: Intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita.

NARRATIVE:

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is deeply saddened over the tragic double fatal traffic collision that occurred late Friday evening, Feb. 6, at approximately 11:15 p.m., at the intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and Bouquet Canyon Road. This violent incident led to the tragic loss of a beloved husband and wife, who were valued members of the community, as well as serious injuries to their adult daughter. In response, the community has come together to support the family during this unimaginably difficult time.

As a department, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and the local church community, which they have faithfully served.

Preliminary evidence indicates that the victims’ vehicle was struck by a driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol. Deputies on scene conducted a preliminary investigation which led to the immediate detention of the 17-year-old male. He was booked on suspicion of felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter. Due to his status as a minor, his identity is being withheld in accordance with California law.

Due to the severity of the crash and the fatalities involved, Traffic Services Detail (TSD) investigators responded to the scene the night of the incident and are in charge of the investigation.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is committed to a thorough and transparent investigation. All gathered evidence will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for formal filing consideration. We are working diligently to ensure that justice is served for the family and that all legal protocols are strictly followed to maintain the integrity of the prosecution.

We urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has additional information to contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Traffic Office at (661) 260-4000, 26201 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP or “P3 Mobile” for the hearing impaired on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.”

A GoFundMe account has been established to assist the family at www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-ortiz-family-through-this-difficult-time.

