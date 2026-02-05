SCV Sheriff’s Station Urges Residents to ‘Know Your Evacuation Zone’

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is asking: “Do You Know Your Evacuation Zone?”

Knowing your evacuation zone in Genasys Protect is an important step in being prepared for emergencies such as wildfires, floods, or other incidents that may require evacuations. Your zone helps public safety officials deliver accurate, location-specific alerts so you receive the right information at the right time.

By identifying your zone ahead of time, you can act quickly if an evacuation is ordered and better understand updates as situations change.

Learn more and find your zone:

https://protect.genasys.com/

https://ready.lacounty.gov/

Staying informed and prepared helps keep the Santa Clarita Valley community safe.

Santa Clarita Valley Station

26201 Golden Valley Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Phone: (661-260-4000

Website: www.lasd.org

Like this: Like Loading...