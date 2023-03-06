SCV Sheriff’s Station Urges Residents to Remain Vigilant Amid String of Thefts

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station has been receiving reports of several thefts in which the victim’s jewelry was stolen while being distracted.

These thieves often come in pairs and are primarily targeting elderly residents. Thieves will approach their potential victim and distract them with conversation, whether it be engaging in prayer or asking for directions, in an attempt to distract the victim and remove their jewelry. At times, thieves may place fraudulent jewelry on the victim all while removing the victim’s personal jewelry. They are often known to frequent retail shopping centers, primarily during early to mid day.

We ask that you please remain vigilant and use caution if approached by unknown parties. Contact SCV Sheriff’s Station at (661) 260-4000 if you observe the above activity occurring. #SeeSomethingSaySomething

