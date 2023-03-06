SCV Sheriff’s Station Urges Residents to Remain Vigilant Amid String of Thefts

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station has been receiving reports of several thefts in which the victim’s jewelry was stolen while being distracted.
These thieves often come in pairs and are primarily targeting elderly residents. Thieves will approach their potential victim and distract them with conversation, whether it be engaging in prayer or asking for directions, in an attempt to distract the victim and remove their jewelry. At times, thieves may place fraudulent jewelry on the victim all while removing the victim’s personal jewelry. They are often known to frequent retail shopping centers, primarily during early to mid day.
We ask that you please remain vigilant and use caution if approached by unknown parties. Contact SCV Sheriff’s Station at (661) 260-4000 if you observe the above activity occurring. #SeeSomethingSaySomething
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet in open session for a business meeting Wednesday, March 8, at 5 p.m., in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger is offering a new text alert service for residents who want to get the latest community news, policy decisions and Los Angeles County updates as soon as they happen.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday the launch of its new Asian Pacific Islander Business Council with a mission to grow and strengthen API-owned businesses through leadership, training and advocacy.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday three additional deaths and 46 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 37 additional deaths and 1,893 new cases countywide.
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R- Santa Clarita, delivered a letter on Friday, March 3 to California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara calling on him to act immediately on the issue of rising property insurance costs and coverage drops.
The California Nurses Association condemned the March 3 announcement by California Department of Public Health that mask and vaccine requirements would be lifted April 1 in the state’s health care settings, just eight days after California reached the grim toll of 100,000 Covid-19 deaths.
