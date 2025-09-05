SCV Sheriff’s Station Urges ‘See Something, Say Something’

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents to be vigilant when you are moving about your neighborhood or throughout the SCV. It only takes a few minutes if you “See Something,” to “Say Something.”

What do you notice about these burglars in the photo above?

Many burglary suspects in SCV have been captured on camera wearing hoodies, masks and gloves, even in hot summer weather.

If you notice someone in your neighborhood who seems out of place, dressed head-to-toe in clothing that doesn’t match the season, or behaving suspiciously, please call the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Safety tips for you and your family:

Lock your doors and windows.

Use outdoor lighting and cameras.

Be a good neighbor, look out for each other.

It takes everyone, the community and law enforcement working togehter to keep Santa Clarita safe.

To report suspicious activity, call the SCV Sheriff’s Station at (661) 260-4000 or dial 911 in an emergency.

Remember: “See Something, Say Something.”

