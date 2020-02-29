SCV Sheriff’s Station Vies for Off-Highway Vehicle Grant

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is preparing to submit the Sheriff’s Department’s department’s annual off-highway vehicle grant request, and the application will be available for public review for 60 days, from March 3 through May 4, 2020.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station polices the city of Santa Clarita and the unincorporated communities and a portion of the Angeles National Forest, including Bouquet Canyon, Canyon Country, Castaic, Gorman, Hasley Canyon, Newhall, Neenach, Sand Canyon, Santa Clarita, Saugus, Sleepy Valley, Southern Oaks, Stevenson Ranch, Sunset Point, Tesoro del Valle, Valencia, Val Verde, West Hills and West Ranch.

These areas have hundreds of miles of off-highway vehicle trails and open land where OHV riders frequent. There are several dedicated OHV riding areas, including Hungry Valley, Rowher Flats, Drinkwater Flats and Texas Canyon.



The SCV Sheriff’s Station Off-Highway Vehicle team was formed more than 20 years ago to conduct enforcement of off-highway vehicle riding areas. The team is funded through grants from California State Parks as well as funds provided by the city of Santa Clarita.

The public may view the application or provide comments by visiting the California State Parks website.