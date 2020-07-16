[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
82°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 16
1925 - Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story]
Harry Carey
SCV Student Seeking Donations for Military Care Package Drive
| Thursday, Jul 16, 2020
Military Care Package
Julian Ybarra, a third grader attending Valencia Valley Elementary school, works on creating Valentine's Day Cards for active duty soldiers at a "Hearts for Heroes" event hosted by Prayer Angels for the Military at American Legion Post 504 Saturday morning. February 08, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

 

While the coronavirus pandemic affected many Santa Clarita Valley residents, it affected local nonprofits, too, with many not receiving donations like normal.

So, when Christopher Salerno, 17, of Valencia, learned nonprofit support group Prayer Angels for the Military was in need of donations to fill the care packages typically sent overseas to troops monthly, he decided to find a way to help.

“Right now is a tough time for a lot of these charity groups who are not getting donations during COVID-19 … so I reached out to Ms. Suzon (Gerstel) at Prayer Angels, and decided that I was going to start a donation drive,” said Salerno, who’s president of Youth Outreach Santa Clarita Valley, a local charity outreach group.

Now, Salerno is seeking the community’s support in collecting donations for the care packages, with some of the most needed items being handwritten letters, cards and drawings, which are cherished by troops, along with snacks like beef jerky, slim jims, powdered drink mix packets and other individually packaged snacks.

“I’m just trying to spread awareness and help the community in any way I can, especially during the chaotic and tough times,” he added.

Salerno, who has family friends who served overseas in the Navy and Army, understands how difficult it can be to be away from home and family, and knows the importance of each care package sent.

“During COVID-19, people are forgetting that we still have soldiers stationed overseas, and they’re not getting as much attention, so I thought it would help to bring more awareness to the situation that we still have people overseas that need our support and we need to show love to,” he said.

The deadline for donations is July 31. For more information on how to donate, contact Salerno at 818-939-5606 or salernoch@celts.crespi.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Largest Increase in New Cases Countywide with 4,592
Thursday, Jul 16, 2020
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Largest Increase in New Cases Countywide with 4,592
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirms 59 new deaths and 4,592 new cases of COVID-19. This is the largest increase in new cases, surpassing the count from Tuesday. Over the last 48 hours there have been 7,350 new cases.
FULL STORY...
Santa Clarita Eviction Ban Extended Through End of August
Thursday, Jul 16, 2020
Santa Clarita Eviction Ban Extended Through End of August
Residential and commercial tenants within the city of Santa Clarita affected by the pandemic have extended protection against evictions through Aug. 31, following a unanimous vote Tuesday by the City Council.
FULL STORY...
Up to 32 Million Americans Receiving Jobless Benefits
Thursday, Jul 16, 2020
Up to 32 Million Americans Receiving Jobless Benefits
(CN) — Some 1.3 million Americans, a population roughly the size of Dallas, Texas, filed for unemployment last week, making for a total of 32 million out-of-work Americans receiving jobless benefits, according to numbers released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Largest Increase in New Cases Countywide with 4,592
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirms 59 new deaths and 4,592 new cases of COVID-19. This is the largest increase in new cases, surpassing the count from Tuesday. Over the last 48 hours there have been 7,350 new cases.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Largest Increase in New Cases Countywide with 4,592
County Inspectors Respond to High-Volume Complaints Over Businesses’ Noncompliance
Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis said Thursday the Department of Public Health responds to 2,000 to 3,000 complaints a week over businesses not complying with COVID-19 safety measures, with face coverings among the most common.
County Inspectors Respond to High-Volume Complaints Over Businesses’ Noncompliance
County Assessor’s 2020 Assessment Roll Reflects Pre-COVID Market Conditions
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeffrey Prang certified the 2020 Assessment Roll, reflecting economic growth and an increase in the assessed value of all taxable real property and business personal property countywide.
County Assessor’s 2020 Assessment Roll Reflects Pre-COVID Market Conditions
Members of Mustangs Basketball Recognized Nationally for Academic Excellence
The Master's University men's basketball team's season may have been cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn't keep the Mustangs from finishing on a high note in the classroom.
Members of Mustangs Basketball Recognized Nationally for Academic Excellence
Some Main Street Eateries to Extend Dining Services Outdoors
The city of Santa Clarita is thrilled to be assisting restaurants in expanding their services outdoors as a part of the Eat Local Program.
Some Main Street Eateries to Extend Dining Services Outdoors
County Urges Community Support to Prioritize Tests for Higher Risk Individuals
As cases and hospitalizations rise, many residents believe they need to get tested for COVID-19. However, Los Angeles County health officials stress that not everyone needs to be tested and emphasize the basic ways individuals and businesses can and should protect themselves from this virus.
County Urges Community Support to Prioritize Tests for Higher Risk Individuals
Santa Clarita Eviction Ban Extended Through End of August
Residential and commercial tenants within the city of Santa Clarita affected by the pandemic have extended protection against evictions through Aug. 31, following a unanimous vote Tuesday by the City Council.
Santa Clarita Eviction Ban Extended Through End of August
Old Town Newhall Library Featuring Quarantine Art Challenge
The Old Town Newhall Library is featuring the Quarantine Art Challenge, which began Tuesday and will continue through Friday, Oct. 9.
Old Town Newhall Library Featuring Quarantine Art Challenge
City Reopens Film Office, Permits Being Issued
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has re-opened and is once again issuing permits. Filming in the County of Los Angeles and the State of California was put on hold in mid-March as health officials looked to slow the spread of COVID-19.
City Reopens Film Office, Permits Being Issued
Up to 32 Million Americans Receiving Jobless Benefits
(CN) — Some 1.3 million Americans, a population roughly the size of Dallas, Texas, filed for unemployment last week, making for a total of 32 million out-of-work Americans receiving jobless benefits, according to numbers released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor.
Up to 32 Million Americans Receiving Jobless Benefits
Hart District to Begin Fall Semester Virtually, Revisit Blended Return After 5 Weeks
William S. Hart Union High School District officials announced they’ll have students, teachers and staff working online for the beginning of the school year this fall and, after a few weeks, decide whether to return to campus.
Hart District to Begin Fall Semester Virtually, Revisit Blended Return After 5 Weeks
SCV Student Seeking Donations for Military Care Package Drive
While the coronavirus pandemic affected many Santa Clarita Valley residents, it affected local nonprofits, too, with many not receiving donations like normal.
SCV Student Seeking Donations for Military Care Package Drive
Today in SCV History (July 16)
1925 - Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story]
Harry Carey
Protesters Continue Call for Bob Kellar to Resign from City Council
After several dozen Santa Clarita Valley residents protested last month, calling for Councilman Bob Kellar to resign, calls for him to step down continued after he left the City Council meeting early Tuesday.
Protesters Continue Call for Bob Kellar to Resign from City Council
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Record Hospitalizations in L.A. County; New Cases Double in 6 Weeks
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed the highest number of new hospitalizations reported in a day with 2,193 people currently hospitalized, surpassing Tuesday's number.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Record Hospitalizations in L.A. County; New Cases Double in 6 Weeks
Kieran Wong Elected New Family Promise Board VP
The board of directors for Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley has elected Kieran Wong to the position of vice president.
Kieran Wong Elected New Family Promise Board VP
Annual Rose Parade Canceled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Organizers of the Tournament of Roses on Wednesday canceled the annual Rose Parade and other New Year’s Day festivities for 2021.
Annual Rose Parade Canceled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Pizza Guys Opens in SCV as Franchise Expands in Southern California
Pizza Guys, a Sacramento-founded pizza restaurant that specializes in fresh, high-quality food, has opened its first location in the Santa Clarita Valley at 27667 Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus.
Pizza Guys Opens in SCV as Franchise Expands in Southern California
Hart School Board to Discuss Upcoming School Year Plans, Scholarship Awards
The William S. Hart Union High School District is set to discuss the return to school planning, as well as distribute a handful of scholarships, during its Wednesday night governing board meeting.
Hart School Board to Discuss Upcoming School Year Plans, Scholarship Awards
City Council to Discuss Central Park Name Change to Honor Saugus High Shooting Victims
Santa Clarita City Council members agreed Tuesday to discuss in August how to help honor the lives lost during the Saugus High School shooting following a request to change the name of Central Park.
City Council to Discuss Central Park Name Change to Honor Saugus High Shooting Victims
SCV Businesses, Church Leaders React to Reclosures
When businesses and churches in the Santa Clarita Valley were given the green light to reopen, they never expected reclosures to be ordered again, mere weeks later.
SCV Businesses, Church Leaders React to Reclosures
Caltrans Completes Statewide Climate Change Vulnerability Assessment Reports
Caltrans has finalized the last two of 12 district-based Climate Change Vulnerability Assessment Reports designed to provide the department with a comprehensive database that will help in evaluating, mitigating and adapting to the effects of increasing extreme weather events on the state transportation system.
Caltrans Completes Statewide Climate Change Vulnerability Assessment Reports
Law Enforcement: What Are the ‘8 Can’t Wait’ Policies?
As the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors continues to consider the “8 Can’t Wait” new policies for policing, residents are left asking what these new types of procedures are and what they mean for law enforcement and the community.
Law Enforcement: What Are the ‘8 Can’t Wait’ Policies?
Thurmond Lauds California School Districts for Prioritizing Safety in Reopening
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Wednesday commended school districts across California for making student, teacher, and staff health and safety the foremost priority as they formalize plans for resuming learning this fall.
Thurmond Lauds California School Districts for Prioritizing Safety in Reopening
%d bloggers like this: