SCV Students Earn California Credit Union College Scholarships

California Credit Union has awarded scholarships to two Santa Clarita Valley students as part of its 2023 College Scholarship Program in recognition of exceptional school and community activities.

SCV scholarship recipients include Hart High School Senior Patrick Done and West Ranch High School Senior Sophia O’Hara. Through the annual program, the credit union provides 10 scholarships of $1,000 each to college-bound students in Orange and Los Angeles Counties.

“We are honored to recognize these inspiring students, who are truly making a difference in their academic and local communities,” said California Credit Union CEO Steve O’Connell. “After reviewing all the outstanding applications we received, there is no doubt we have much to learn from this new generation of leaders. We are excited to help them fulfill their college dreams and wish them the best of luck as they take this next important step in their lives.”

Hart High School senior Done was presented his scholarship check from California Credit Union Senior School and Community Development Officer Mariam Nasiry.

West Ranch High School senior O’Hara received her scholarship check from California Credit Union Vice President and Valencia Branch Manager Lyudmila Pazyuk.

The California Credit Union Annual College Scholarship program was created in 2005 to recognize outstanding students within its local communities. Since the creation of the program, the credit union has awarded more than $395,000 in scholarships to students across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties.

College-bound high school seniors and community college students transferring to a four-year university who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 and plan to attend an accredited college or university in the coming year were eligible to participate.

For more information visit www.ccu.com/modal-2023-student-scholarship-winners.

