SCV Students Invited to Virtual Prom

All Santa Clarita Valley high school juniors and seniors are invited to the SCV’s first-ever “Virtual Prom,” to be held online via Zoom and Facebook on Friday, May 29.

“With so many things being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we thought it would be fun to bring a little taste of the prom to all of the students in the Santa Clarita Valley whose proms were canceled this year,” said Signal Owner/Publisher Richard Budman. “We have exciting treats in store for all of the high school juniors and seniors who want to participate.”

The online event will feature a live DJ, special celebrity guests, and prizes, including $1,500 in cash prizes for best-dressed king and queen of the prom, and the best-decorated viewing room.

The SCV Virtual Prom is scheduled 7 p.m.-10 p.m. via Zoom for students who would like to participate by getting dressed in their most glamorous attire, decorating prom party rooms and having an opportunity to win prizes. For those who would just like to watch the livestream, it will also be available on The Signal’s Facebook page.

The free Zoom link can be accessed online at https://zoom.us/j/93289241773.

Virtual Prom is presented by The Signal and the Sand Canyon Country Club, and sponsors include county Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Frontier Toyota and the Bank of Santa Clarita.

Proceeds from the event will be split among three local nonprofits: the WiSH Education Foundation, the SCV Child & Family Center and Bridge to Home.