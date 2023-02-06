header image

1988 - Saugus Speedway owners demolish historic Bonelli Ranch House [story]
SCV Teachers Encouraged to Apply for California Credit Union Grant
| Monday, Feb 6, 2023
California Credit Union Teacher Grant

California Credit Union invites all Santa Clarita Valley teachers who have a dream class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its bi-annual Teacher Grant program.

The California Credit Union spring grant program is available to full-time teachers in Los Angeles and Orange County, or credit union members teaching in California, looking to fund special learning opportunities for their students. The project should have clearly defined learning objectives tied to students’ academic needs, display creativity, and benefit a significant number of students. Ten California Credit Union grants of $500 each will be awarded to area teachers in the spring program.

“As we celebrate 90 years of service to the education community, we’re excited to once again offer special grants to support our teachers as they work to create innovative programming for their students,” said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O’Connell. “We encourage any teacher who has a dream program to apply for a grant and look forward to funding these inspiring projects.”

Interested teachers can find more information and apply online at ccu.com/teachergrant. The application deadline is Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

Since the creation of the program in 2012, California Credit Union has awarded $165,000 in teacher grants to benefit students across Southern California. Last year’s grant program funded a wide range of projects, including building solar powered ovens, starting a school radio station, hatching chicks, building a genetics lab, and creating a mariachi music program, among others.

About California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of over $4 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Visit ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

 
