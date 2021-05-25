header image

SCV Teen Filming Documentary Highlighting Jamaica Women’s Soccer FIFA Debut
| Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Jamaica Sports Minister Olivia Grange with Film Maker Zuriel Oduwole
Jamaica Sports Minister the Honorary Olivia Grange (left) with Santa Clarita film maker Zuriel Oduwole. Courtesy photo.

 

When you hear the word Jamaica, aside from conjuring up some sort of tropical beach paradise, perhaps two big names jump right up at you, depending on your age bracket. The names are Bob Marley or Usain Bolt.

Just three years after the West African nation of Senegal tapped 18-year-old Santa Clarita film maker Zuriel Oduwole to tell the Goree Island story in 2017 to better educate young Americans as part of Black History month in the United States, Jamaica is now confirmed as her next focus.

Oduwole is creating a new documentary about the nations women’s football world cup debut. The film would chronicle the unlikely but sensational journey of the country’s women’s team to their first ever FIFA world cup participation in France, that was full of promise and has become an inspiration for the next generation of young women.

That world cup edition in 2019 was won by the USA women’s team.

Jamaica’s Minister of Sports, the Honorary Olivia Grange was pleased to introduce Oduwole to leaders of Jamaica’s tourism and sports industry.

“This young lady brings a unique and fresh approach to what we are trying to show the world,” Grange said.

Four years ago, Oduwole’s second full length film ‘Follow The Ball for Education’ which began production during the 2014 FIFA World cup, was shot across 5 countries on 3 continents, starting in Brazil. Telling the story of a young girl taking two footballs across the globe to get people talking about girl’s education, it opened to critical acclaim when it premiered in 2017 before several diplomats and their wives, global business leaders, representative of major foundations such as the Ford Foundation and Dangote Foundation, the EU, governors, the media and many from the education sector.

A year later in 2018, she was welcomed to Ghana by President Nana Akuffo Ado, where one of the topics discussed was the country’s initiatives to bringing Hollywood talent to shoot movies across Ghana’s historic sites, including the Cape Coast and Elmina castles. Outside of travel and sports, Oduwole was chosen in 2018 by several Island countries (Fiji, Samoa, Tuvalu, Vanuatu and Marshall Islands) to tell their Climate Change story to global leaders by film, after the COP 23 conference in Bonn, Germany.

The documentary is scheduled for completion in early 2022, and as part of Oduwole’s global education development initiatives, she plans to show versions of it across high schools in the Los Angeles County area, during that school year.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Recognized for Export Achievement
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that the firm has received the Export Achievement Award from the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce in recognition of Lief’s demonstrated success in internationally exporting its manufacturing services over the past two years.
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Recognized for Export Achievement
May 27: Arts Commission Study Session
The city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold a study session virtually Thursday, May 27, at 6:00 p.m.
May 27: Arts Commission Study Session
SCV Vaccine Rates on Par with State, County Averages
Data from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health indicates the Santa Clarita Valley is on par with the county and ahead of the state vaccination averages — but there’s still a distance to go before the county hits the home stretch, aka herd immunity.
SCV Vaccine Rates on Par with State, County Averages
L.A. City Assistant Fire Chief Agrees to Alcohol Treatment, Community Service; Avoids Jail Time
A Los Angeles City assistant fire chief from Saugus, who was arrested on suspicion of crashing his vehicle into a light pole and at least two other vehicles — one of which he reportedly dragged more than 160 feet and up a driveway — agreed to complete a handful of preconditions and programs in court Friday in order to avoid potential jail time in connection to his charges.
L.A. City Assistant Fire Chief Agrees to Alcohol Treatment, Community Service; Avoids Jail Time
L.A. County Residents Invited to Community Crime Rates, Public Safety Virtual Town Hall
Los Angeles County residents are invited to a town hall regarding the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Tuesday, June 8, from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
L.A. County Residents Invited to Community Crime Rates, Public Safety Virtual Town Hall
Today in SCV History (May 25)
1966 - Mustang Drive-In theater opens on Soledad Canyon Road [story]
Mustang Drive-In
Judge to Allow Media for Dorsey Sentencing
Officials from the Los Angeles Superior Court announced Monday that media will be allowed into the courtroom next month during the sentencing of James Dorsey, a reversal of the bench’s previous standing order.
Judge to Allow Media for Dorsey Sentencing
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 50% of County Residents Fully Vaccinated; 27,891 Total SCV Cases
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed 4 new deaths and 139 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,891 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 50% of County Residents Fully Vaccinated; 27,891 Total SCV Cases
Leaders Discuss Population Trend, SCV Businesses
California’s population fell in 2020 for the first time since the state started recording population estimates, according to the state’s Department of Finance.
Leaders Discuss Population Trend, SCV Businesses
Crime Reports in SCV Return to ‘Normal Levels’
Santa Clarita crime reports returned to “normal levels” in April, with a total of 220 Part-I crimes reported, a 30.5% decrease over the March 2021 figure (314), and very close to the number of Part-I crimes reported in April 2020 (217), according to Sheriff’s Department data.
Crime Reports in SCV Return to ‘Normal Levels’
17th Annual ‘Bike to Work Challenge’ Winners Announced
The city of Santa Clarita announced the winners of the 17th annual “Bike to Work Challenge,” which was a week-long City-wide competition that took place between Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14.
17th Annual ‘Bike to Work Challenge’ Winners Announced
City Announces Second Annual Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade
The city of Santa Clarita announced its Second Annual Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade in which residents are encouraged to design and build a miniature parade float, then capture a photo of it to be shared in an online photo gallery.
City Announces Second Annual Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade
Today in SCV History (May 24)
1860 - Colonel Thomas F. Mitchell arrives in Soledad Canyon [story]
T.F. Mitchell
Today in SCV History (May 23)
1941 - SCV's first real movie house, the American Theater, dedicated in Newhall [story]
American Theater
Today in SCV History (May 22)
1865 - Discoverer Ramon Perea and partner sell Pico Canyon oil claim to Edward Beale & Robert Baker for $300 [story]
grave marker
City Council to Discuss District-Based City Elections
The Santa Clarita City Council is scheduled Tuesday to hold a special meeting to discuss a lawsuit that may put Santa Clarita voters in a position to elect their council members through district-based elections instead of the existing “at-large” method.
City Council to Discuss District-Based City Elections
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: LA County, State Set to Ease COVID Restrictions Starting June 15; 148th Death at Henry Mayo
On Friday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed 15 new deaths, including one additional death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and 264 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,873 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: LA County, State Set to Ease COVID Restrictions Starting June 15; 148th Death at Henry Mayo
Majestic Princess Crew Members Receive COVID-19 Vaccines
Majestic Princess crew members received COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday, May 21 at the Port of Los Angeles as it prepares to finalize its plans to return to cruising.
Majestic Princess Crew Members Receive COVID-19 Vaccines
Judge Reviewing Media, Public Access for Dorsey Sentencing
After previously passing a standing order in her courtroom to restrict access for the media and public, Judge Cynthia Ulfig is said to be reviewing her policy for the upcoming sentencing of James Dorsey.
Judge Reviewing Media, Public Access for Dorsey Sentencing
Fewer COVID-19 Restrictions to Take Effect June 15
Most businesses and activities will return to “usual operations” starting June 15 under new state public health guidelines released Friday morning.
Fewer COVID-19 Restrictions to Take Effect June 15
Families Encouraged to Learn Water Safety Skills as Summer Nears
As COVID-19 restrictions ease in Los Angeles County and swimming lessons resume just as summer begins, becoming familiar with water safety can make days spent by the pool more enjoyable.
Families Encouraged to Learn Water Safety Skills as Summer Nears
Today in SCV History (May 21)
1978 - St. Francis Dam site becomes a State Landmark [story]
state landmark dedication
May 27: SCV Water’s Urban Water Management Plan Public Hearing
SCV Water is undertaking several important planning efforts to ensure adequate longterm water quality and supplies for today and tomorrow.
May 27: SCV Water’s Urban Water Management Plan Public Hearing
