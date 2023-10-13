SCV to Experience Partial Solar Eclipse

The Santa Clarita Valley will be in the path of the partial solar eclipse that should start shortly after 8 a.m., with the maximum eclipse around 9:20 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 14. The eclipse will briefly dim the skies over parts of the western U.S. and Central and South America. As the moon lines up between Earth and the sun, the SCV should see a see a crescent sun, instead of a crescent moon during the the height of the eclipse.

The view from the SCV will show the moon cover about 70% of the sun.

To view the eclipse you should never ever look at the sun directly. If you want to observe the eclipse, you will need some solar viewing glasses or use an indirect viewing method. If you don’t protect your eyes while viewing the eclipse, it could cause permanent vision damage. And that damage could be painless, so it’s possible that you won’t notice any type of sensation while the back of your eye is being damaged by looking directly at the eclipse. Looking directly at the solar eclipse can cause solar retinopathy. This may cause you to lose part of your vision, have distorted vision or develop a blind spot.

Solar viewing glasses are available for purchase at popular retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and others. They’re also available at the Griffith Observatory.

One indirect method is using a pinhole camera, which can be made using items from home including a cereal box, a white piece of paper and aluminum foil.

See illustration below to craft your solar eclipse viewer.

