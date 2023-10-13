SCV to Experience Partial Solar Eclipse

The Santa Clarita Valley will be in the path of the partial solar eclipse that should start shortly after 8 a.m., with the maximum eclipse around 9:20 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 14. The eclipse will briefly dim the skies over parts of the western U.S. and Central and South America. As the moon lines up between Earth and the sun, the SCV should see a see a crescent sun, instead of a crescent moon during the the height of the eclipse.
The view from the SCV will show the moon cover about 70% of the sun.
To view the eclipse you should never ever look at the sun directly. If you want to observe the eclipse, you will need some solar viewing glasses or use an indirect viewing method. If you don’t protect your eyes while viewing the eclipse, it could cause permanent vision damage. And that damage could be painless, so it’s possible that you won’t notice any type of sensation while the back of your eye is being damaged by looking directly at the eclipse. Looking directly at the solar eclipse can cause solar retinopathy. This may cause you to lose part of your vision, have distorted vision or develop a blind spot.
Solar viewing glasses are available for purchase at popular retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and others. They’re also available at the Griffith Observatory.
One indirect method is using a pinhole camera, which can be made using items from home including a cereal box, a white piece of paper and aluminum foil.
See illustration below to craft your solar eclipse viewer.
The City of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the Sidewalk Poetry Winners for 2023. This year, poets were tasked with invoking The Senses of Home, delving into the sights, sounds, smells and more that define a person's home within the community.
The labor action by Teamsters Local 572 continues against MV Transit, the contractor that provides Santa Clarita Transit service. Santa Clarita Transit has secured a temporary emergency contract with Transit Systems to provide emergency service until labor relations are resolved.
California Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) has announced the 2023 PBIS Statewide Recognition award recipients for school sites based on their implementation of PBIS. The Saugus Union School District is proud to announce that all 15 of Saugus School District schools received state recognition.
Looking to start up or expand your small business? Join the city of Santa Clarita for a presentation on how to make the best decisions for your local business using the city of Santa Clarita’s informative and powerful web tools: SizeUp Santa Clarita and Mergent Intellect.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna issued a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department advisory to all residents of Los Angeles County to remind residents to stay calm when attending demonstrations and to report anything suspicious to local law enforcement.
Tickets are now available for the Good Karma Music & Arts Festival, a daylong event scheduled Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Santa Clarita Skate Park and Field, 20840 Centre Point Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
The College of the Canyons Board of Trustees approved the appointment of seven new members to the Santa Clarita Community College District Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee at its Oct. 11 meeting.
Local nonprofit chapter SCV Project Linus is calling for support from the community to help replenish its inventory at Make a Blanket Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Saturday, Oct. 28, at the College of the Canyons East Gym.
On Monday, Oct. 16, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, the California Department of Education, and partners will unveil plans to drive improvements in statewide student performance.
As California celebrates Latino Heritage Month recognizing the contributions of the more than 15 million Latinos who call California home, the CHP received grant funding to promote traffic safety within Spanish-speaking communities.
