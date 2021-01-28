SCV Under Flash Flood Watch, Lake Hughes to Prepare for Possible Evacuations

The National Weather Service placed the Santa Clarita Valley on a Flash Flood Watch for Thursday, Jan. 28, as the valley is expected to see heavy rains and possible thunderstorms during the next few days.

The flood watch will be in effect from 4 p.m. Thursday until 4 a.m. Friday, while areas affected by recent fires are advised to prepare for possible evacuations.

The forecast by the NWS for Thursday predicts 20 mph winds with gusts of up to 25 mph and heavy rain at times during the day.

During the evening Santa Clarita is predicted to experience a 100% chance of rain and possibly a thunderstorm with rainfall of up to or locally exceeding 0.75 inches per hour according to the NWS.

The NWS warns of the possibility of significant mud and debris flows near the Lake, Bobcat and Ranch 2 burn scars that could potentially affect vulnerable roads and structures. Residents are urged to take the steps necessary to protect their property.

Residents on Ellstree Drive, Lake Hughes Road, and Devere Court in Lake Hughes have been notified to plan for possible evacuations by the Los Angeles Public Works.

The nearest shelter for residents in the evacuation zone is the High Desert MACC in Lancaster or the AV Youth Build in Palmdale. Residents can call 1 (800) 548-6047 for shelter.