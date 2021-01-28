File photo.

 

SCV Under Flash Flood Watch, Lake Hughes to Prepare for Possible Evacuations

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Jan 27, 2021

By Elizabeth Medina

The National Weather Service placed the Santa Clarita Valley on a Flash Flood Watch for Thursday, Jan. 28, as the valley is expected to see heavy rains and possible thunderstorms during the next few days.

The flood watch will be in effect from 4 p.m. Thursday until 4 a.m. Friday, while areas affected by recent fires are advised to prepare for possible evacuations.

The forecast by the NWS for Thursday predicts 20 mph winds with gusts of up to 25 mph and heavy rain at times during the day.

During the evening Santa Clarita is predicted to experience a 100% chance of rain and possibly a thunderstorm with rainfall of up to or locally exceeding 0.75 inches per hour according to the NWS.

The NWS warns of the possibility of significant mud and debris flows near the Lake, Bobcat and Ranch 2 burn scars that could potentially affect vulnerable roads and structures. Residents are urged to take the steps necessary to protect their property.

Residents on Ellstree Drive, Lake Hughes Road, and Devere Court in Lake Hughes have been notified to plan for possible evacuations by the Los Angeles Public Works.

The nearest shelter for residents in the evacuation zone is the High Desert MACC in Lancaster or the AV Youth Build in Palmdale. Residents can call 1 (800) 548-6047 for shelter.

No Comments for : SCV Under Flash Flood Watch, Lake Hughes to Prepare for Possible Evacuations


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Today in SCV History (Jan. 28)

    Today in SCV History (Jan. 28)

    12 mins ago
  • SCV Under Flash Flood Watch, Lake Hughes to Prepare for Possible Evacuations

    SCV Under Flash Flood Watch, Lake Hughes to Prepare for Possible Evacuations

    1 hour ago
  • Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 113th Death at Henry Mayo; County Cases, Hospitalizations Down

    Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 113th Death at Henry Mayo; County Cases, Hospitalizations Down

    4 hours ago
  • Jan. 28: The Main to Dish Up New Episode of ‘Food Sessions’

    Jan. 28: The Main to Dish Up New Episode of ‘Food Sessions’

    7 hours ago
  • Audit Slams California Employment Department Over Pandemic Failings

    Audit Slams California Employment Department Over Pandemic Failings

    9 hours ago
  • Santa Clarita Library Opens 2021 ‘One Story One City’ Reading Program with ‘Eat Joy’

    Santa Clarita Library Opens 2021 ‘One Story One City’ Reading Program with ‘Eat Joy’

    10 hours ago
  • Grapevine Reopened with CHP Escorts After Latest Storm

    Grapevine Reopened with CHP Escorts After Latest Storm

    11 hours ago
  • BioSolar Rebrands as NewHydrogen Inc., Places $5M Private Offering

    BioSolar Rebrands as NewHydrogen Inc., Places $5M Private Offering

    11 hours ago
  • Supes Hear Options for Removing Villanueva; Barger in Firm Opposition

    Supes Hear Options for Removing Villanueva; Barger in Firm Opposition

    13 hours ago
  • State Officials Grill SoCal Edison About ‘Mistakes,’ ‘Operational Gaps’ During Power Shutoffs

    State Officials Grill SoCal Edison About ‘Mistakes,’ ‘Operational Gaps’ During Power Shutoffs

    14 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.