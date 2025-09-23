SCV Veterans Nominations Now Open for SCV Chamber Salute to Patriots

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the 15th annual Salute to Patriots, as the business community comes together to salute veterans for their leadership in the business community and their dedicated service to the nation.

The event will be held Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. at The SCV Senior Center, Bella Vida, 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

“Salute to Patriots is one of the most meaningful ways we can recognize the extraordinary contributions of veterans in our community,” said Di Thompson, Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “From their service in uniform to their leadership in the Santa Clarita business community, these individuals exemplify commitment, courage, and integrity. It’s a privilege to celebrate their stories and inspire other through their achievements.”

Salute to Patriots honors veterans whose service extends beyond their military service, highlighting their ongoing impact on the Santa Clarita Valley. Each year, the SCV Chamber recognizes four to six veterans and nominations are open through Sunday, Oct. 19.

Honorees will be announced the week of Oct. 20.

“This annual celebration is more than just a gathering, it’s a powerful reminder of the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment our veterans bring to both our country and our community,” said Ivan Volschenk, President/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “Their leadership strengthens our nation and drives the success of local businesses. We urge everyone to nominate exceptional veterans and stand with us in honoring their extraordinary service and lasting impact.”

Nominations can be submitted online at scvchamber.com/events.

Eligible nominees are veterans who have positively impacted the Santa Clarita Valley business community. Candidates running for public office in this election year are not eligible.

Tickets for the event are available on the SCV Chamber Events page at www.scvchamber.com.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available; inquiries can be sent to hello@scvchamber.com.

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley. Founded in 1923, the Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles.

