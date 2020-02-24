SCV Voters Have 26 Voting Centers to Cast Primary Vote

Goodbye, “election day,” and hello, “election week”: Along with the rest of Los Angeles County, Santa Clarita Valley voters have 11 days to cast a ballot in person in and around their neighborhoods this March primary.

While voters will have a chance to go to any location in Los Angeles County, as a result of the new voting system, there are 26 voting centers open across the Santa Clarita Valley for days on and before the election.

All polling locations opened Saturday and will be open through Monday, March 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and open on Tuesday, March 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For a complete list of centers, visit locator.lavote.net.

Here’s a list of SCV polling centers:

Al-Umma Cntr of Santa Clarita Valley

18027 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita

Bouquet Canyon Elementary

28110 Wellston Drive, Saugus

Canyon Country Park

17615 Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country

Castaic Sports Complex

31320 N Castaic Road, Castaic

Castaic Middle School

28900 Hillcrest Parkway, Castaic

Cedarcreek Elementary School

27792 Camp Plenty Road, Santa Clarita

College of the Canyons

26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita

George A Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex

Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita

Hilton Garden Inn

27710 The Old Road, Valencia

La Mesa Junior High School

26623 May Way, Santa Clarita

Le Chene French Cuisine

12625 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita

LA County Fire Station 126

26320 Citrus St, Santa Clarita

Mint Canyon Moose Lodge

18000 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita

Mountainview Elementary School

22201 Cypress Place, Saugus

Newhall Park

24923 Newhall Ave, Santa Clarita

Newhall Community Center

22421 Market St, Newhall

Old Town Newhall Library

24500 Main St, Santa Clarita

Orchard Arms Senior Apts

23410 Wiley Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church

23045 Lyons Ave, Newhall

Rio Norte Junior High School

28771 Rio Norte Drive, Santa Clarita

Santa Clarita Park

27285 Seco Canyon Road, Santa Clarita

Sierra Vista Jr High School

19425 Stillmore St, Canyon Country

Stevenson Ranch Library

25950 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch

Valencia Hills Club

24060 Oak Vale Drive, Valencia

Valencia Library

23743 W Valencia Blvd, Santa Clarita

William S Hart Union High School District

21380 Centre Pointe Pkwy, Santa Clarita