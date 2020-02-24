[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
75°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 24
1956 - Baseball Hall of Famer Eddie Murray born in Los Angeles; later SCV resident & car dealer [story]
Eddie Murray
SCV Voters Have 26 Voting Centers to Cast Primary Vote
| Monday, Feb 24, 2020
Mock elections for Voting Solutions for All People are scheduled for Sept. 28-29 at 50 locations across the county, including College of the Canyons. | Photo: Courtesy County of Los Angeles.
Mock elections for Voting Solutions for All People took place Sept. 28-29, 2019, at 50 locations across the county, including College of the Canyons. | Photo: Courtesy County of Los Angeles.

 

Goodbye, “election day,” and hello, “election week”: Along with the rest of Los Angeles County, Santa Clarita Valley voters have 11 days to cast a ballot in person in and around their neighborhoods this March primary.

While voters will have a chance to go to any location in Los Angeles County, as a result of the new voting system, there are 26 voting centers open across the Santa Clarita Valley for days on and before the election.

All polling locations opened Saturday and will be open through Monday, March 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and open on Tuesday, March 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For a complete list of centers, visit locator.lavote.net.

Here’s a list of SCV polling centers:

Al-Umma Cntr of Santa Clarita Valley
18027 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita

Bouquet Canyon Elementary
28110 Wellston Drive, Saugus

Canyon Country Park
17615 Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country

Castaic Sports Complex
31320 N Castaic Road, Castaic

Castaic Middle School
28900 Hillcrest Parkway, Castaic

Cedarcreek Elementary School
27792 Camp Plenty Road, Santa Clarita

College of the Canyons
26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita

George A Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex
Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita

Hilton Garden Inn
27710 The Old Road, Valencia

La Mesa Junior High School
26623 May Way, Santa Clarita

Le Chene French Cuisine
12625 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita

LA County Fire Station 126
26320 Citrus St, Santa Clarita

Mint Canyon Moose Lodge
18000 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita

Mountainview Elementary School
22201 Cypress Place, Saugus

Newhall Park
24923 Newhall Ave, Santa Clarita

Newhall Community Center
22421 Market St, Newhall

Old Town Newhall Library
24500 Main St, Santa Clarita

Orchard Arms Senior Apts
23410 Wiley Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
23045 Lyons Ave, Newhall

Rio Norte Junior High School
28771 Rio Norte Drive, Santa Clarita

Santa Clarita Park
27285 Seco Canyon Road, Santa Clarita

Sierra Vista Jr High School
19425 Stillmore St, Canyon Country

Stevenson Ranch Library
25950 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch

Valencia Hills Club
24060 Oak Vale Drive, Valencia

Valencia Library
23743 W Valencia Blvd, Santa Clarita

William S Hart Union High School District
21380 Centre Pointe Pkwy, Santa Clarita
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

SCV Voters Have 26 Voting Centers to Cast Primary Vote

SCV Voters Have 26 Voting Centers to Cast Primary Vote
Monday, Feb 24, 2020
Goodbye, “election day,” and hello, “election week": Along with the rest of Los Angeles County, Santa Clarita Valley voters have 11 days to cast a ballot in person in and around their neighborhoods this March primary.
FULL STORY...

County Arts & Culture Investing New $1.75M Grant to Increase Diversity, Inclusion

County Arts & Culture Investing New $1.75M Grant to Increase Diversity, Inclusion
Thursday, Feb 20, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has received a multi-year grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to implement an innovative artist development initiative to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion in the field of public art in LA County.
FULL STORY...

District Attorney’s Office Reaches Historic $18.8M Settlement with Time Warner

District Attorney’s Office Reaches Historic $18.8M Settlement with Time Warner
Thursday, Feb 20, 2020
Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Thursday a historic $18.8 million settlement with Time Warner Cable LLC on behalf of more than 170,000 consumers throughout California who paid for internet speeds they did not receive.
FULL STORY...

Los Angeles County Vote Center Coming to COC

Los Angeles County Vote Center Coming to COC
Thursday, Feb 20, 2020
For 11 straight days, College of the Canyons will operate an official Los Angeles County Vote Center for the upcoming Presidential Primary.
FULL STORY...

Feds to Monitor LA County Vote Centers for ADA Compliance

Feds to Monitor LA County Vote Centers for ADA Compliance
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2020
The U.S. Attorney’s Office will deploy personnel to monitor Los Angeles County vote centers during the February 22-to-March 3 election period for compliance with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA, for voters with physical disabilities.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Inmate Christian Ledon Walks Away from Acton Conservation Camp
Minimum-security inmate Christian Ledon walked away from Acton Conservation Camp aka CC #11 on Monday morning, and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and local law enforcement officials are looking for him.
Inmate Christian Ledon Walks Away from Acton Conservation Camp
April 8, 10 & 11: ‘The Amish Project’ to be Staged at The Main
HOPE Theatre Arts will stage four performances of "The Amish Project," written by Jessica Dickey, at The Main in Old Town Newhall on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, April 8, 10 and 11.
April 8, 10 & 11: ‘The Amish Project’ to be Staged at The Main
Henry Mayo to Spotlight National Nutrition Month in March
March is National Nutrition Month, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital encourages all Santa Clarita Valley residents to make healthy food choices.
Henry Mayo to Spotlight National Nutrition Month in March
KHTS’ Goldman Celebrates Birthday in COVID-19 Quarantine
KHTS Santa Clarita radio station co-owner Carl Goldman celebrated his 67th birthday Saturday as he remains in quarantine and continues to be treated for coronavirus-COVID-19 at an infectious diseases hospital in Omaha.
KHTS’ Goldman Celebrates Birthday in COVID-19 Quarantine
Costa Unveils Bill to Fund High-Speed Rail in California, U.S.
U.S. Congressman Jim Costa (D-Fresno) has unveiled the High-Speed Rail Corridor Development Act, legislation that would provide $32 billion to fund projects in federally designated high-speed rail corridors.
Costa Unveils Bill to Fund High-Speed Rail in California, U.S.
SCV Voters Have 26 Voting Centers to Cast Primary Vote
Goodbye, “election day,” and hello, “election week": Along with the rest of Los Angeles County, Santa Clarita Valley voters have 11 days to cast a ballot in person in and around their neighborhoods this March primary.
SCV Voters Have 26 Voting Centers to Cast Primary Vote
Today in SCV History (Feb. 24)
1956 - Baseball Hall of Famer Eddie Murray born in Los Angeles; later SCV resident & car dealer [story]
Eddie Murray
Today in SCV History (Feb. 23)
1998 - Worst day of record-setting 1997-98 El Nino storm season [story]
El Nino
Today in SCV History (Feb. 22)
1983 - Armed robber taken out at Alpha Beta supermarket on Lyons [story]
Alpha Beta market
Planning Commission OK’s Extension of Proposed TMU Subdivision
A proposed subdivision that would ultimately expand The Master’s University, with parking lots and additional housing units, received a two-year time extension by the Santa Clarita Planning Commission on Tuesday.
Planning Commission OK’s Extension of Proposed TMU Subdivision
TMU Beach Volleyball: Another Strong Showing in Irvine
It was the beach volleyball version of the give-and-go. TMU's Katie Emmerling knelt in the sand to dig an attack....
TMU Beach Volleyball: Another Strong Showing in Irvine
Canyons Improves to 8-1 After Home Win vs. Bakersfield
The Lady Cougars tennis program continues to win, this time in a home win defeating visiting Bakersfield College 7-2 on Thursday at the Cougar Courts.
Canyons Improves to 8-1 After Home Win vs. Bakersfield
March 7: 4th Annual Cancer Awareness Expo at The Centre
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will host its fourth annual CARE SCV, a Cancer Awareness & Resource Expo, at The Centre on Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita on Saturday, March 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
March 7: 4th Annual Cancer Awareness Expo at The Centre
Wilk Honors Mellady Direct as Small Business of the Month
Santa Clarita-based Mellady Direct Marketing is the Small Business of the Month for February 2020 in California's 21st Senate District, Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced Friday.
Wilk Honors Mellady Direct as Small Business of the Month
Agenda: City Council Legislative Committee Feb. 24 Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council Legislative Committee will hold its next public meeting at City Hall on Monday, February 24, starting at 3 p.m.
Agenda: City Council Legislative Committee Feb. 24 Meeting
Man Arrested for Cyberattacks in 2018 Congressional Race
A man who was contracted to work on former Rep. Katie Hill’s 2018 campaign for the 25th District Congressional Primary Election has been arrested by FBI agents on suspicion of cyberattacks on campaign websites.
Man Arrested for Cyberattacks in 2018 Congressional Race
COVID-19 Update: KHTS Co-Owner’s Fever Flares, His Quarantine Starts Over
After normal temperature readings for two days, KHTS co-owner Carl Goldman's fever returned Thursday night as he remains in quarantine in an infectious disease treatment center in Nebraska fighting the COVID-19 virus.
COVID-19 Update: KHTS Co-Owner’s Fever Flares, His Quarantine Starts Over
Early-Morning Magnitude 3.5 Earthquake Rolls Castaic
Santa Clarita Valley residents may or may not have felt a magnitude 3.5 earthquake that rolled through Castaic early Friday morning.
Early-Morning Magnitude 3.5 Earthquake Rolls Castaic
City Council May Extend Ban on New Restaurant Drive-thrus
A temporary ban on new restaurant drive-thrus citywide could extend through January 2021 should the Santa Clarita City Council approve an urgency ordinance Tuesday.
City Council May Extend Ban on New Restaurant Drive-thrus
California Asks Federal Judge to Block New Abortion Funding Rule
On March 4, California health clinics funded by federal grant dollars under the Title X family planning program must physically and financially sever abortion from the rest of their services under an abortion funding rule issued by the Health and Human Services Department.
California Asks Federal Judge to Block New Abortion Funding Rule
California Sues Trump Administration Over New Federal Water Rules
Taking aim at new Trump administration water rules that allow farmers to use more water from the state’s largest rivers, California claimed in a federal lawsuit Thursday that the rules fail to protect endangered fish species.
California Sues Trump Administration Over New Federal Water Rules
Deputies Arrest Couple in Canyon Country on Multiple Charges
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies arrested a man and woman on multiple charges in Canyon Country late Monday night, officials reported Friday afternoon.
Deputies Arrest Couple in Canyon Country on Multiple Charges
Today in SCV History (Feb. 21)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organized; Albert Swall elected president [story]
Albert Swall
Lady Cougars Defeat Antelope Valley in 3rd WSC Win
The Lady Cougars defeated host Antelope Valley College 8-1 on Tuesday to pick up its third Western State Conference (WSC) victory.
Lady Cougars Defeat Antelope Valley in 3rd WSC Win
%d bloggers like this: