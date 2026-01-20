SCV Walk to End Alzheimer’s Committee Seeks New Members

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s Santa Clarita Valley planning committee is recruiting new members for it’s 2026 walk.

Community members gathered Saturday, Jan. 17, at The Flying Yolk restaurant in Valencia for a breakfast meeting hosted by the California Southland Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Several guests enjoyed a welcoming morning and tasty food in space provided by the restaurant owner and supporter Dimitri Koulakis while learning about opportunities to join the mission of the 2026 Santa Clarita Walk to End Alzheimer’s whichi will be held Saturday, Oct. 3 at Bridgeport Park, 23521 Bridgeport Lane, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Current walk committee members shared personal reasons for getting involved in the planning and “day of” efforts.

Donna Cohen, an Alzheimer’s Association staff member and the Walk Manager invited guests to join the The Walk to End Alzheimer’s SCV committee.

Bryan Cunningham and Dillon Lutza, longtime planning committee members, gave an overview of what participation looks like.

More than $120,000 was raised at the Oct. 4, 2025 SCV Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

For more information on joining the planning committee, to register or donate for the upcoming walk, visit http://act.alz.org/scv.

Like this: Like Loading...