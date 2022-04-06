SCV Water Agency To Now Host Meeting In Person

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will now be in person for all committee meetings.

The public may attend in person or online through Zoom or by phone. All that attend the meetings in person should be aware that the agency will be following all applicable requirements and guidelines regarding COVID-19. The Agency cannot ensure the health of anyone attending a meeting.

The first in person meeting will happen April 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the Agency located at 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road.

To join the meeting through zoom used the online link, or to join through phone call (833) 568-8864 and use the webinar ID, 160 394 3558.

To see the meeting packet click the link.

