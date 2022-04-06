SCV Water Agency To Now Host Meeting In Person

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will now be in person for all committee meetings.
The public may attend in person or online through Zoom or by phone. All that attend the meetings in person should be aware that the agency will be following all applicable requirements and guidelines regarding COVID-19. The Agency cannot ensure the health of anyone attending a meeting.
The first in person meeting will happen April 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the Agency located at 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road.
To join the meeting through zoom used the online link, or to join through phone call (833) 568-8864 and use the webinar ID, 160 394 3558.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is announcing that the Office of Violence Prevention’s Trauma Prevention Initiative is expanding to five new communities across the county, as a part of National Public Health Week.
Little iLEADers Early Childhood Learning Center invites past and present families and community members to attend its “5th Birthday Party” event on Saturday, April 9 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the school, located at 28040 Hasley Canyon Road in Castaic.
The Triumph Foundation Ninth Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival, a two-day free sporting event open to the public will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022 and Sunday, May 1, 2022 at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
As part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, Metro’s contractor OHLA-USA, will be performing asphalt paving along southbound I-5 at Lyons Avenue/Pico Canyon Road and on the northbound I-5 truck route between I-210 and Weldon Canyon Road Bridge.
Something new is abuzz at College of the Canyons. From April 1-2, the COC Biodiversity Initiative hosted 15 visiting faculty members from 10 community colleges to kickstart the college’s Campus as a Living Lab initiative with a native bee identification workshop funded by the National Science Foundation.
College of the Canyons will be presenting "Into the Woods" April 22 to May 1 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center. This will be the COC Department of Music and Theatre's first mainstage production at the PAC since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has an opportunity available for college students interested in a career in the arts or arts administration. Apply for the paid arts internship program to get paired with an incredible arts organization in your community.
