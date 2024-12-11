SCV Water Among First in State to Receive A.C.E. Designation from ACWA

The Association of California Water Agencies bestowed its ACWA Certificate of Excellence upon SCV Water at the organization’s annual conference on Dec. 4, 2024, in Palm Desert, California.

SCV Water is one of six public water agencies to receive the A.C.E. as part of ACWA’s pilot program for the certification.

“Earning the A.C.E. showcases the hard work by SCV Water’s staff and Board of Directors to ensure that customers have a reliable supply of high-quality of water in the Santa Clarita Valley,” said SCV Water General Manager Matt Stone. “It reinforces our commitment to the community and positions the Agency as a leader in water management in California.”

The A.C.E. was developed by ACWA to “recognize public water agencies that demonstrate excellence by providing services in an economical, effective, efficient, environmentally sensitive, and ethical manner by using best management practices, financially-sound procedures, good governance policies and innovative processes.” To earn the certification, SCV Water demonstrated it has policies and procedures in place to meet these requirements.

The A.C.E. is an organization-wide certification that scored the Agency on areas such as its Strategic Plan, records management, state and federal advocacy, capital improvement program, community outreach and customer services, disadvantaged communities and environmental justice stewardship, financial services, governance, operations and maintenance, cybersecurity, and innovation. The certification is valid for three years, and SCV Water can renew its A.C.E. status at the end of 2027.

For more information on the A.C.E. program, please visit the website.

