SCV Water Announces 2026/27 ACWA Edward G. ‘Jerry’ Gladbach Scholarship

Students pursuing an undergraduate degree in water resource-related fields are invited to apply for the 2026/27 ACWA Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship, offered by the Association of California Water Agencies in partnership with SCV Water. Applications are now being accepted through March 1, 2026.

The annual scholarship was established in honor of the late Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach, a past ACWA president, SCV Water vice president, and longtime local, state, and national water leader. The scholarship is a $5,000 award to one qualified undergraduate student majoring in engineering, agricultural and/or urban water supply, environmental studies, public administration, or other water-resource-related fields. New for 2026-2027, all ACWA scholarships are open to students at any accredited public or private college or university in California.

“Jerry was passionate about developing students into future water leaders in California, and this scholarship continues that legacy,” said SCV Water Board President Maria Gutzeit. “Supporting students by opening doors to a career in the water industry, whether in engineering, water quality, water supply, planning or another specialty, is one of the most meaningful ways we can honor Jerry and help shape a stronger, more sustainable water future.”

Previous recipients of the Gladbach Scholarship include:

• Jade Meichtry, Cal Poly (2025)

• Krisha Pedraza, CSU San Marcos (2024)

• Elizabeth Peña, UC Davis (2023)

Interested students may see all eligibility requirements and apply for the scholarship through the ACWA website at acwa.com/about/scholarships/.

About the Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship

The Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship is awarded through the ACWA Scholarship Program to a full-time undergraduate student attending an accredited California college or university.

About Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach:

Jerry was first elected to the Castaic Lake Water Agency Board in 1985 and served when CLWA merged with other local water entities to become SCV Water in January 2018. He was vice president at the time of his passing in 2022 and served as president from 1987-1991. One of the many projects he championed was the construction of the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant, which broke ground in 1991. The plant more than doubled the Agency’s capacity for treating imported water and was renamed in his honor as the E. G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant in June 2024. He also played a key role in increasing the imported water supply by 13% through the acquisition of the Devil’s Den Water District in Kern County in 1991.

About ACWA’s Scholarship Program

ACWA began its scholarship programs in 1961 to motivate committed students to join the effort to ensure California’s water quality through sound management policies. The scholarship program is all about investing in future water leaders. Our hope is to cultivate a bright future for students who are dedicated to working for a safe, stable water supply for all Californians.

