SCV Water Announces Gladbach Scholarship Recipient

SCV Water, in partnership with the Association of California Water Agencies, is proud to announce that the first Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship has been awarded to Elizabeth Peña. Established in honor of the late Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach, a past ACWA president, SCV Water vice president, and longtime local, state, and national water leader, this annual ACWA Scholarship Program awards $2,500 to one qualified undergraduate student majoring in engineering, agricultural and/or urban water supply, environmental studies, public administration, or other water-resource-related fields.

“Jerry left a lasting positive impact on the many organizations and communities he served, especially here in Santa Clarita and at SCV Water where he served on our Board for 36 years. Establishing a scholarship in his name further cements his legacy while inspiring the next generation of water professionals who share his passion and commitment,” said Gary Martin, SCV Water president. “We congratulate Ms. Peña on receiving this inaugural scholarship and look forward to following her success as she continues her career.”

Peña is a second-year student at the University of California, Davis, and is part of the Environmental Policy Analysis and Planning major program while pursuing a double major in United States History. She has a special interest in water management and sustainable agriculture, and also spends time running the UC Davis Arboretum and teaching elementary school students about environmental science.

“I am honored to have been chosen as the recipient of this scholarship because it allows me to seek out educational experiences both inside and outside of the classroom that might otherwise not have been possible for me to pursue,” said Peña. “I am excited to be able to use the resources offered to me by UC Davis, combined with financial assistance from ACWA and SCV Water, to participate in research and internships that will strengthen my academic foundation and help me identify my future career path.”

The Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship is awarded through the ACWA Scholarship Program to a full-time undergraduate student attending an accredited University of California or California State University. Scholarship applications are open from late December through March 1 each year for the following academic year. For a list of qualifications and eligibility requirements, and a link to the online application system, please visit ACWA’s scholarships page at www.acwa.com/about/scholarships.

About SCV Water:

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated regional water provider. More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com. For more information, contact Kevin Strauss, SCV Water communications manager, at kstrauss@scvwa.org.

