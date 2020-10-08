SCV Water Announces October Virtual Gardening Class

Not sure what plants to use in your landscape? SCV Water has taken the guess work out by identifying the water-saving plants that look beautiful and grow well in the SCV.

Join SCV Water virtually on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. to learn about Water Saving Plants for SCV Landscapes. They’ll make a great addition to your landscape.

What to Expect

SCV Water will host one virtual class per month on a Saturday starting at 9:00 a.m. Additionally, our instructors will still provide the same great content but in more condensed format. Classes will focus on the topic for 45 minutes to one hour, followed by a question and answer session at the end.

All presentations are recorded and available for viewing on our website one week after the live class. Participants will also be able to download the presentation.

For SCV Water’s full schedule of 2020 virtual gardening classes or to register for a class, visit yourSCVwater.com/gardening-classes.

* * *

The instructor for the Saturday, Oct. 17 class is Tim Wheeler. Tim has degrees in both Horticulture Science and Park Administration. He has been in the Green Industry for more than 25 years. During that time, he has specialized in landscape management, landscape education, and water conservation. Tim has held a number of certifications and licenses including Certified Arborist, Water Use Efficiency Practitioner, and Certified Landscape Water Auditor.

###

SCV Water’s mission is to provide responsible water stewardship to ensure the Santa Clarita Valley has reliable supplies of high-quality water at a reasonable cost.

For more information, contact Event Coordinator Karen Denkinger at Kdenkinger@scvwa.org or at (661) 513-1230.