SCV Water Announces October Virtual Gardening Class

Not sure what plants to use in your landscape? SCV Water has taken the guess work out by identifying the water-saving plants that look beautiful and grow well in the SCV.
Join SCV Water virtually on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. to learn about Water Saving Plants for SCV Landscapes. They’ll make a great addition to your landscape.
What to Expect
SCV Water will host one virtual class per month on a Saturday starting at 9:00 a.m. Additionally, our instructors will still provide the same great content but in more condensed format. Classes will focus on the topic for 45 minutes to one hour, followed by a question and answer session at the end.
All presentations are recorded and available for viewing on our website one week after the live class. Participants will also be able to download the presentation.
The instructor for the Saturday, Oct. 17 class is Tim Wheeler. Tim has degrees in both Horticulture Science and Park Administration. He has been in the Green Industry for more than 25 years. During that time, he has specialized in landscape management, landscape education, and water conservation. Tim has held a number of certifications and licenses including Certified Arborist, Water Use Efficiency Practitioner, and Certified Landscape Water Auditor.
###
SCV Water’s mission is to provide responsible water stewardship to ensure the Santa Clarita Valley has reliable supplies of high-quality water at a reasonable cost.
For more information, contact Event Coordinator Karen Denkinger at Kdenkinger@scvwa.org or at (661) 513-1230.
William S. Hart Union High School District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman will be recommending to the Governing Board at the next meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 21, to name Dr. Pete Getz the permanent principal of Valencia High School.
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce updates to the Resident Service Center’s mobile application! The updated app will allow residents to make requests, submit inquiries, view City news and more with ease, all from the palm of their hand.
Los Angeles County and Santa Clarita officials are expected to restart the process of looking into turning the vacant, former Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center building in Newhall into a place to serve veterans and community arts, officials confirmed Wednesday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 30 new deaths and 1,645 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, including 59 new cases among Santa Clarita Valley residents, and a new fatality in the city of Santa Clarita.
Building on efforts to curb the effects of climate change amid a historically severe wildfire season, California Governor Gavin Newsom set a new goal Wednesday to conserve 30% of the state’s land and coastal water by 2030.
Ahead of the November election, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla has conditionally certified a new version of Los Angeles County’s voting system, after a report found multiple issues with the March primary election, prompting changes to improve operations.
Thursday is the last day to register “LinkedIn: An Insider’s Perspective,” a VIA Breakfast Club Zoom event featuring guest speaker Ankur Abhishek, product manager at LinkedIn, on Friday, Oct. 9, beginning at 8 a.m.
The COVID-19 pandemic has halted multiple aspects of everyday life, but the construction of major developments in Santa Clarita has slowly but surely continued, bringing various projects from the blueprint stages to vertical construction.
Santa Clarita planning commissioners Tuesday approved a 375-unit housing project on Bouquet Canyon Road, under a handful of conditions, which include a traffic study — once roadway improvements are in place.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man on suspicion of assault likely to produce injury, after a woman and a bystander who tried to help her Sunday evening were part of an assault reported in Newhall.
Flair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry cleaners, is working to build awareness and raise funds to support nonprofits that offer support and fund research into cures for breast, prostate, and childhood cancers.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.