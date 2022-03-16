SCV Water Approves Final District Boundary Map

The SCV Water Board of Directors approved a final district boundary map at its second virtual public hearing on March 15.

Over the last several months, SCV Water has undertaken a review of electoral division boundaries, as required after each census by state law.

Census data from 2020 shows the current division boundaries still result in an almost perfectly balanced population distribution, with less than 1% difference between any of the three.

Even with expected growth by the mid-decade point in 2025, the existing divisions are projected to be close to population balance. The proposed map does include updates based on two very small recent annexations into the service area.

The redistricting process must maintain connections within communities, consider the geography and topography, such as natural and man-made boundaries, as well as the cohesiveness and integrity of the area, and address planned future growth. The process must also not draw divisions to favor or disfavor political incumbents, candidates, or political parties.

The information has been discussed at a special meeting on Oct. 27, 2021, and two public hearings on Jan. 25 and March 15, 2022. The approved map must be filed with the County of Los Angeles Registrar/Recorder and the County of Ventura Registrar/Recorder by April 17.

For more information or to view the approved map, visit SCV Water’s website.

