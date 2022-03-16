header image

March 16
2003 - Life-size sculpture honoring heroes of St. Francis Dam disaster unveiled in Santa Paula [video]
The Warning
SCV Water Approves Final District Boundary Map
Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022

The SCV Water Board of Directors approved a final district boundary map at its second virtual public hearing on March 15.

Over the last several months, SCV Water has undertaken a review of electoral division boundaries, as required after each census by state law.

Census data from 2020 shows the current division boundaries still result in an almost perfectly balanced population distribution, with less than 1% difference between any of the three.

Even with expected growth by the mid-decade point in 2025, the existing divisions are projected to be close to population balance. The proposed map does include updates based on two very small recent annexations into the service area.

The redistricting process must maintain connections within communities, consider the geography and topography, such as natural and man-made boundaries, as well as the cohesiveness and integrity of the area, and address planned future growth. The process must also not draw divisions to favor or disfavor political incumbents, candidates, or political parties.

The information has been discussed at a special meeting on Oct. 27, 2021, and two public hearings on Jan. 25 and March 15, 2022. The approved map must be filed with the County of Los Angeles Registrar/Recorder and the County of Ventura Registrar/Recorder by April 17.

For more information or to view the approved map, visit SCV Water’s website.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Reports 698 New Cases, 11 New in SCV
Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Reports 698 New Cases, 11 New in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 28 additional deaths, 698 new cases of COVID-19 countywide with 11 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Barger Issues Statement on Designation of Camp Scott as Secure Youth Facility
Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
Barger Issues Statement on Designation of Camp Scott as Secure Youth Facility
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a statement voicing her frustration following the Board of Supervisors’ vote March 15, 2022 to designate Camp Joseph Scott over Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall as a Secure Youth Track Facility for violent offenders formerly under the supervision of the state’s Division of Juvenile Justice.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
West Point Cadets Meet With Mayor for Santa Clarita tour
Eight cadets studying domestic affairs from the United States Military Academy West Point, had the opportunity to tour the city of Santa Clarita and meet with Mayor Laurene Weste, along with a variety of city staff to learn more about local politics and governance, last week.
West Point Cadets Meet With Mayor for Santa Clarita tour
April 1: Enjoy Middle Eastern Music, Dance at The Main
Take a magic carpet ride through the enchanting countries of the Middle East to experience an eclectic combination of music and dance at The Main next month.
April 1: Enjoy Middle Eastern Music, Dance at The Main
Sheriff’s Department Encourages Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day Safely
This St. Patrick’s Day, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be on alert for suspected impaired drivers and reminds the community to celebrate the holiday responsibly.
Sheriff’s Department Encourages Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day Safely
Rely on Sober Drivers Not Luck This St. Patrick’s Day
This St. Patrick’s Day the California Highway Patrol reminds drivers in Los Angeles County to avoid taking chances and make the right decision to have a sober ride home if their plans include alcohol. Unfortunately, the party often ends with risky drunk drivers taking to the streets and endangering countless lives.
Rely on Sober Drivers Not Luck This St. Patrick’s Day
March 24: Through the Lens Global Film Series to Screen ‘Mulsai’
The MAIN, in conjunction with the Through the Lens Global Film Series, will host a free screening of "Mulsai" on Thursday, March 24 at 7 p.m.
March 24: Through the Lens Global Film Series to Screen ‘Mulsai’
Providence SFV Valley Hospitals Earn Top Award for Patient Safety Excellence
Providence Holy Cross and Providence Saint Joseph medical centers announced they have received the Healthgrades 2022 Patient Safety Excellence Award, placing them in the top 5% of acute care hospitals evaluated by Healthgrades.
Providence SFV Valley Hospitals Earn Top Award for Patient Safety Excellence
Barger Issues Statement on Designation of Camp Scott as Secure Youth Facility
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a statement voicing her frustration following the Board of Supervisors’ vote March 15, 2022 to designate Camp Joseph Scott over Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall as a Secure Youth Track Facility for violent offenders formerly under the supervision of the state’s Division of Juvenile Justice.
Barger Issues Statement on Designation of Camp Scott as Secure Youth Facility
March 26: Community Cancer Awareness Day, Spring Boutique
The American Cancer Society's Discovery Shop will host a Community Cancer Awareness Day and Spring Boutique on Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are invited to browse, shop and learn about upcoming American Cancer Society events, fundraisers and services.
March 26: Community Cancer Awareness Day, Spring Boutique
Barger Backs Tax Relief for County Property Owners
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors has unanimously passed a motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn to cancel property tax penalties, interests, costs and fees for property owners that have been negatively affected by the eviction moratorium passed by the Board as part of its COVID-19 relief efforts.
Barger Backs Tax Relief for County Property Owners
Get Free Tax Prep From IRS VITA Volunteers
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs reminds taxpayers that March 16 is Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Awareness Day.
Get Free Tax Prep From IRS VITA Volunteers
Princess Cruises Announces New Fleet Deployment Plans
Princess Cruises, the world’s leading international cruise line, announced new deployment plans for the United States with a return to homeport cruising in Galveston, Texas starting in December 2022 and San Diego starting in September 2022. Princess is planning return to service in Australia with Coral Princess starting in June 2022 following indications authorities are becoming more comfortable with a return to service in the region.
Princess Cruises Announces New Fleet Deployment Plans
SCV Water Fix a Leak Week Urges Homeowners to Find, Repair Leaks
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency reminds residents that March 14-20 is Fix-A-Leak Week.
SCV Water Fix a Leak Week Urges Homeowners to Find, Repair Leaks
April 23: Santa Clarita Hosts Free Festival ‘Party on the Pointe’ at Sports Complex
After more than two years of dealing with uncertainty, worry and restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is time for Santa Clarita residents to come together as a community and celebrate at a daylong festival featuring musical performances, food trucks, activities and more at Party on the Pointe.
April 23: Santa Clarita Hosts Free Festival ‘Party on the Pointe’ at Sports Complex
Today in SCV History (March 15)
1942 - Emery Whilton's Florafaunium opens in Lebec [story]
Florafaunium
March 26: Impulse Shows at Stage Door
Impulse Music Co., which is located at 21515 Soledad Canyon Road, Suite #120, is holding Impulse Shows at the Stage Door, March 26, at 6 p.m.
March 26: Impulse Shows at Stage Door
Henry Mayo Names Maria Vartanian VP of Business Development
Maria Vartanian has been named Vice President of Business Development at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Henry Mayo Names Maria Vartanian VP of Business Development
May 14: Placerita Nature Center Hosting Open House
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center will hold an Open House Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
May 14: Placerita Nature Center Hosting Open House
May 14: Family Promise Hosting Inaugural Gala
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley will host its first gala on Saturday, May 14, to commemorate a special evening of Building Hope, Celebrating Community!
May 14: Family Promise Hosting Inaugural Gala
A Light of Hope Appoints New Board Members
As it continues to offer support and services for youth and young adults and their families, A Light of Hope is proud to announce the appointment of Ronda Chobanian-Murray and Darren Brewster to its Board of Directors.
A Light of Hope Appoints New Board Members
Monday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Hospitalizations Continue to Drop
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 40 additional deaths, 1,136 new cases of COVID-19 countywide Sunday and 291 new cases Monday, with 52 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Hospitalizations Continue to Drop
