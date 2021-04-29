SCV Water Asks For Public Comment On New Water Management Plan

SCV Water has open a 30 day public comment period on their Urban Water Management Plan current draft, as part of their plan to ensure adequate long-term water quality and supplies.

The 30-day public comment period will be Apr 27 to May 26, 2021. The draft plan is available online at: yourSCVwater.com/uwmp.

The Urban Water Management Plan is a requirement of the State of California Urban Water Management Planning Act and other applicable laws. This plan will help SCV Water address issues that contribute to reliable water.

“This plan is a critical component in the long-term planning efforts we’re undertaking to ensure that we can serve our customers now and in the future. We’ve created a plan that accounts for current customer needs, projected growth and identifies how we can be more efficient with our water resources,” said SCV Water’s General Manager Matt Stone.

In addition, based on new guidance from the State of California Department of Water Resources, SCV Water has also prepared an addendum to the 2015 Urban Water Management Plan. The purpose of this addendum is to incorporate data on SCV Water’s use of imported water to document consistency with the Delta Reform Act and its related implementing framework for the Delta Plan, specifically Delta Plan Policy WR P1. The same data will be available in the 2020 Urban Water Management Plan update.

What is in the Urban Water Management Plan?

Key components of SCV Water’s Urban Water Management Plan update include:

⦁ Forecast of how much water is needed to serve current customers, as well as plans for growth;

⦁ Consideration of expanding recycled water and water conservation;

⦁ Assessment of water supplies from local and imported sources accounting for state regulations and planning requirements; and

⦁ Exploration of potential effects of climate change, drought, and water shortages, as well as how SCV Water will ensure a steady water supply for customers.

The public has been invited to participate in the process to update the Urban Water Management Plan. The Agency held three public workshops between Nov 2020 and Mar 2021. Video recordings of each workshop as well as the presentations and a fact sheet can be found at: yourSCVwater.com/uwmp.

Where to submit comments or get more information

The public comment period begins on Apr 27, 2021 and closes on May 26, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Comments can be submitted directly through the website at: yourSCVwater.com/uwmp.

The public can also submit comments by one of the following methods and should include “Urban Water Management Plan Comment” in the subject line of your email or letter. All comments must be postmarked or emailed by May 26, 2021.

Next Steps

Comments received will be reviewed before the final documents are presented to the SCV Water Board of Directors during a public hearing on May 27 at 6:30 p.m. This hearing will serve as another opportunity for the public to provide input to the Board prior to their consideration of approving the plan and addendum.

