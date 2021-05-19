SCV Water Asks For Public Input On Identifying, Prepping For Natural Disasters

SCV Water is asking for the community’s input on how to address potential natural disasters like droughts, earthquakes and wildfires that could affect the service area.

This community feedback will assist the agency in developing a Local Hazard Mitigation Plan, or LHMP, which will provide a comprehensive approach on how to proactively manage natural hazards and mitigate their impacts on the agency, customers and the community.

“Keeping our customers’ water flowing during and after a disaster, is a top priority for our team,” said SCV Water General Manager Matt Stone. “We encourage our customers to share meaningful feedback that will help us better understand their concerns and identify strategies that will reduce the future impacts in the Santa Clarita Valley.”

The short, nine-question survey should take respondents less than five minutes to complete. The deadline for community input is Sat, May 22.

To take the survey or learn more about the LHMP customers can visit yourSCVwater.com/LHMP, contact SCV Water’s communications manager Kathie Martin at 661-513-1265 or kmartin@scvwa.org, or send comments to SCV Water’s LHMP consultant Gary Sturdivan at gary@engineeringsolutionsservices.net.

Survey results will inform the development of the Local Hazard Mitigation Plan. The draft plan will be released for public review and comment, after which the SCV Water Board will consider it for adoption.

