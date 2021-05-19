SCV Water Asks For Public Input On Identifying, Prepping For Natural Disasters

SCV Water is asking for the community’s input on how to address potential natural disasters like droughts, earthquakes and wildfires that could affect the service area.
This community feedback will assist the agency in developing a Local Hazard Mitigation Plan, or LHMP, which will provide a comprehensive approach on how to proactively manage natural hazards and mitigate their impacts on the agency, customers and the community.
“Keeping our customers’ water flowing during and after a disaster, is a top priority for our team,” said SCV Water General Manager Matt Stone. “We encourage our customers to share meaningful feedback that will help us better understand their concerns and identify strategies that will reduce the future impacts in the Santa Clarita Valley.”
The short, nine-question survey should take respondents less than five minutes to complete. The deadline for community input is Sat, May 22.
To take the survey or learn more about the LHMP customers can visit yourSCVwater.com/LHMP, contact SCV Water’s communications manager Kathie Martin at 661-513-1265 or kmartin@scvwa.org, or send comments to SCV Water’s LHMP consultant Gary Sturdivan at gary@engineeringsolutionsservices.net.
Survey results will inform the development of the Local Hazard Mitigation Plan. The draft plan will be released for public review and comment, after which the SCV Water Board will consider it for adoption.
In an elaborate drill held on the banks of Castaic Lake on Tuesday, approximately 100 men and women of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department participated in an active shooter training, honing their skills to not only be physically ready for that type of situation, but mentally, as well.
In an elaborate drill held on the banks of Castaic Lake on Tuesday, approximately 100 men and women of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department participated in an active shooter training, honing their skills to not only be physically ready for that type of situation, but mentally, as well.
The William S. Hart Union High School District is set to discuss the Hart High School Indian mascot once again during its Wednesday night governing board meeting, but this time with the intention to discuss their potential plans or solutions to the issue.
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and coauthored by Supervisor Holly Mitchell that will allow the Department of Mental Health to accept a $2.9 million grant from the California Health Facilities Financing Authority to develop 12 Crisis Stabilization Unit beds for children at the Olive View-UCLA Medical Center and the Martin Luther King Jr. Child and Family Wellbeing Center.
The Greater Los Angeles Region of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is pleased to announce that Jamie Alamillo from the Santa Clarita Valley has been nominated as a candidate for LLS’s 2021 Gold Coast Man of the Year.
Logix Federal Credit Union announced Tuesday that its nonprofit foundation, Logix Community Stars, distributed $100,000 this month to four local nonprofit organizations, including Circle of Hope in Santa Clarita.
While the COVID-19 pandemic halted plans for a relay run, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies still gathered Thursday at Jake Kuredjian Park in Stevenson Ranch to honor fallen officers with a Memorial Torch Run.
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed that the State and L.A. County will be keeping the current masking guidance until June 15 to remain in alignment with the L.A. County Health Officer Order of May 3.
Los Angeles police have arrested a man suspected of igniting a wildfire that has so far burned over 1,300 acres and spurred mandatory evacuations as fire crews battled the blaze in steep, brush-filled terrain in a canyon community west of the city.
A new report published by the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture and Claremont Graduate University’s Center for Business and Management of the Arts revealed disparities between earnings of L.A. County arts administrators that identify as Black, Indigenous, and People of Color and their White counterparts.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.