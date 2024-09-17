header image

September 17
1879 - First official Newhall School building erected near Walnut & Ninth streets [story]
First Newhall School
SCV Water Begins New Water Treatment Project in Valencia
| Tuesday, Sep 17, 2024
scvwater 1

As part of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s ongoing commitment to ensuring local groundwater quality and reliability, the SCV Water recently began construction on a new treatment facility to remove perchlorate and volatile organic compounds at Well 205 in Valencia.

Well 205 is located on Valencia Boulevard, west of the McBean Regional Transit Center and was removed from service due to perchlorate and volatile organic compounds detection in 2012.

Construction on the facility is ongoing and is anticipated to be complete in Winter 2025.

Construction Hours: Monday through Friday during normal business hours.

Impact: There are no planned water shutoffs or traffic impacts for this project.

Well 205 was constructed in 2000 but was taken offline in 2012 due to the detection of perchlorate and volatile organic compounds. The Well 205 Water Treatment Project will construct a new facility at the site that includes treatment vessels, a chemical building, a wash water tank and wash water pumps, enclosed by a block wall.

Trees will be planted around the facility to minimize views from the street and surrounding neighborhoods and the facility is designed so the vessels emit no operational noise. When complete, the facility will restore the capability to pump enough water to serve the estimated demands of up to 5,000 households.

For any questions or concerns about this project, please contact SCV Water Senior Engineer Shadi Bader at sbader@scvwa.org.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is a full-service regional water agency in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider.

For more information visit yourSCVwater.com.
