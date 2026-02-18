SCV Water Board Extends Ratepayer Assistance Program through June 30, 2029

At its Feb. 17, 2026, regular meeting, the SCV Water Board of Directors extended the Agency’s pilot Ratepayer Assistance Program for three years, through June 30, 2029.

The RAP helps eligible low-income residential households by providing a $10 per month credit applied to the fixed monthly charge of their water bills.

“Extending the Ratepayer Assistance Program allows SCV Water to continue providing financial assistance to qualifying customers,” said SCV Water Customer Care Manager Kathleen Willson. “We understand that any bill support can make a meaningful difference for families, and this extension reflects our ongoing commitment to ensuring that essential water services remain accessible to those who need help most.”

Pilot Program

Established in July 2023, the pilot Ratepayer Assistance Program has provided financial relief to eligible customers while the State of California considers creating a statewide water rate assistance program.

Since the pilot program was implemented, the State has not adopted a permanent, funded statewide water rate assistance program. While new legislation has been introduced, outcomes and timelines remain uncertain. As a result, the need for local assistance options remains.

Eligibility and Program Participation

Program eligibility criteria are based on enrollment in the California Alternate Rates for Energy program through Southern California Edison or Southern California Gas. CARE eligibility is income-based and considers household size and other financial factors.

While the Agency’s program is first available to customers who are age 62 or older, permanently disabled, or veterans who meet CARE eligibility requirements (priority groups), the Agency continues to accept applications from all customers who qualify under the CARE program.

The application process is designed to be simple and accessible, with assistance available to customers who need help completing the application. Applications are accepted on an ongoing basis throughout the year.

As funding capacity allows, additional qualifying customers are added to the program. This approach allows the Agency to balance targeted assistance for the most vulnerable populations while remaining flexible and inclusive for other low-income customers who demonstrate need.

“It’s our mission to provide reliable, quality water at a reasonable cost, and we’re happy that we’ve been able to assist so many qualifying customers within the first three years,” said Willson. “We look forward to the opportunity to continue serving our customers through this Program.”

The application process for Fiscal Year 2026/27 will begin June 1, 2026. For more information, visit the website.

