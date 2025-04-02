header image

April 2
1910 - Filming of D.W. Griffith's "Ramona" with Mary Pickford - first known movie shot in SCV - wraps after 2 days at Rancho Camulos [story]
Ramona Movie
SCV Water Board of Directors Approves Rate Changes
| Wednesday, Apr 2, 2025
Water drop


After a nine-month process pursuant to requirements set forth in California’s Proposition 218, the SCV Water Board of Directors concluded its rate study and voted to implement proposed rate changes following a public hearing on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

The water rate adjustments will go into effect July 1, 2025, and increase per the approved schedule on July 1 of each subsequent year in the rate study (2026, 2027, 2028, 2029).

“The approved rate proposal will help ensure SCV Water meets its financial obligations so it can continue to provide high-quality water to customers,” said SCV Water Chief Financial and Administrative Officer Rochelle Patterson. “We are thankful to the many SCV Water customers who participated in this important process by attending a public meeting or workshop and providing feedback.”

The entire process was a collaborative effort between SCV Water staff, the Board of Directors, and staff from RDN, the Agency’s independent ratepayer advocate. SCV Water’s Cost of Service and Rate Design began in July 2024 and consisted of seven phases:

1.Data Collection

2.Revenue Requirements

3.Cost of Service Study

4.Rate Design Analysis

5.Administrative Record – Prop 218 Notice Creation

6.Communication

7. Public Hearing and Rate Adoption

As a public agency, SCV Water cannot earn a profit from the services it provides. The Agency must charge no more than the actual costs associated with providing water services to its customers.

Beginning July 1, SCV Water customers will see a change in their Water Use Charge, which is based on the amount of water used during a billing cycle. The rate will increase from $2.52 to $2.77 per ccf, with one ccf equaling 748 gallons of water. Additionally, monthly Fixed charges, which vary by meter size, will also increase. For the average SCV Water customer with a ¾-inch meter, the charge will go from $22.21 to $23.60 per month.

Changes have also been approved for Legacy Debt charges and Private Fire charges. Full cost breakdowns by meter size over the entire study period (July 2025 – June 2030) can be found by visiting the website.

Before approving the new rates, SCV Water conducted extensive public outreach and education. This included multiple online community meetings, presentations at Board of Director and Committee meetings, and an online bill estimator tool to help customers understand how the changes would affect them.

The Rate Planning webpage served as a central resource, providing access to the Ratepayer Advocate Report and 2025 Retail Water Rate Analysis and Rate Design Study. It also features helpful customer resources, such as an online question form, a guide on how to read your water bill, and information about the Agency’s Ratepayer Assistance Program.

Customers may review all materials online at the Rate Planning webpage listed above.
04-01-2025 Henry Mayo CEO Appointed to Hospital Association of Southern California Board
03-31-2025 SCV Water Launches Videos Promoting Smart Irrigation Controllers
03-29-2025 ‘Superman’ at Six Flags Magic Mountain Permanently Grounded
03-26-2025 April 1: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN Alum Develops Mentorship Program for Aspiring Comedy Writers
When Abraham Martinez-Peña enrolled at California State University, Northridge as a film major, he knew the path he set out for himself — to be a professional comedy writer for film and television — would not be an easy one. Hollywood’s hiring reputation was more “who you know,” than “what you can do.”
CSUN Alum Develops Mentorship Program for Aspiring Comedy Writers
April 9: CSUN to Host Fourth Annual Electric Car Show
Members of the public and the campus community at California State University, Northridge will get a chance to test-drive the latest in electric vehicles on Wednesday, April 9, at CSUN’s Institute for Sustainability’s fourth annual EV Car Show.
April 9: CSUN to Host Fourth Annual Electric Car Show
Dixon Family Health Receives $50K Grant for Youth Mental Health
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. has announced the receipt of a $50,000 Community Health Improvement Grant from Dignity Health - Northridge Hospital to fund expanded mental health services for youth in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Dixon Family Health Receives $50K Grant for Youth Mental Health
April 19: 2025 Neighborhood Cleanup, Register Now
Time is running out to pre-register for the annual city of Santa Clarita Neighborhood Cleanup in celebration of Earth Day, scheduled for Saturday, April 19.
April 19: 2025 Neighborhood Cleanup, Register Now
April 2: SUSD Asset Management Committee to Discuss Recommendations
The Saugus Union School District Asset Management Committee will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, April 2, 6:30 p.m. at the Saugus Union School District Office.
April 2: SUSD Asset Management Committee to Discuss Recommendations
CARB Monitoring of L.A. Fires is Largest in State History
The California Air Resources Board reports California’s air monitoring response to the January Los Angeles fires was the largest in state history.
CARB Monitoring of L.A. Fires is Largest in State History
TMU Splits Day and Series with Spirit
The Master's University baseball team split a doubleheader with the OUAZ Spirit Saturday, March 29 dropping the first game 13-4 but winning the second 1-0.
TMU Splits Day and Series with Spirit
Mustangs Ace the Spirit in Arizona
The Master's University men's volleyball team served up nine aces in a three-set win over the OUAZ Spirit Friday night, March 28 in Surprise, Ariz. 25-14, 25-15, 25-21.
Mustangs Ace the Spirit in Arizona
Henry Mayo CEO Appointed to Hospital Association of Southern California Board
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital president and chief executive officer Kevin Klockenga has joined the board of directors of the Hospital Association of Southern California.
Henry Mayo CEO Appointed to Hospital Association of Southern California Board
COC Closes Regular Season 9-0 Over Glendale
College of the Canyons women's tennis concluded its regular season schedule with a 9-0 sweep of Glendale College on Friday, March 28 to claim victory for the third time across the last five matches.
COC Closes Regular Season 9-0 Over Glendale
Cougars Compete at Annual Arnie Robinson Invitational
The College of the Canyons track teams combined to win three events while achieving several top marks during the annual Arnie Robinson Invitational hosted by San Diego Mesa College on March 28.
Cougars Compete at Annual Arnie Robinson Invitational
Bill Miranda | Saddle Up, Santa Clarita, The Cowboy Festival is Back!
Howdy, Santa Clarita! It’s time to dust off those boots and round up the family because the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is riding back into William S. Hart Park April 12-13, for two full days of western fun you won’t want to miss!
Bill Miranda | Saddle Up, Santa Clarita, The Cowboy Festival is Back!
Valladares’ Proposed ‘Kayleigh’s Law’ Rejected by Public Safety Committee
The California state Senate Public Safety Committee has rejected Kayleigh’s Law (SB 421), a law proposed by Senator Suzette Valladares (R - Santa Clarita) that would implement protections for victims of violent crimes.
Valladares’ Proposed ‘Kayleigh’s Law’ Rejected by Public Safety Committee
Canyons Finishes Fourth at WSC Meet No. 3
On March 28 the College of the Canyons swim and dive team competed in its second Western State Conference meet in as many weeks, this time finishing fourth in the field of five schools.
Canyons Finishes Fourth at WSC Meet No. 3
During World Autism Month Yes I Can Encourages Hiring of Neurodiverse Talent
As World Autism Month kicks off in April, Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education (YIC), a nonprofit organization that provides career skills training and employment services to adults with disabilities, is calling on businesses to recognize the immense value of neurodiverse talent.
During World Autism Month Yes I Can Encourages Hiring of Neurodiverse Talent
Today in SCV History (April 1)
2004 - Last day in Sacramento for Sen. Pete Knight, who succumbs one month later to a sudden onset of leukemia [story]
Pete Knight
SCV Water Launches Videos Promoting Smart Irrigation Controllers
Santa Clarita Valley Water is taking water-saving innovation to new heights with the release of its latest videos, featuring Carl, the water-wise hero, controlling sprinklers from space.
SCV Water Launches Videos Promoting Smart Irrigation Controllers
April 3: Santa Clarita Parks Commission to Review 2025 Events
The city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will meet 6 p.m. Thursday, April 3 at Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
April 3: Santa Clarita Parks Commission to Review 2025 Events
April 6: Call to Artists for SCAA ‘Things With Wings’ Deadline
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has issued a call to artists for "Things with Wings," Art show which will open April 25 and runs through May 25 at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery, 22508 6th Street, Newhall, CA 91321.
April 6: Call to Artists for SCAA ‘Things With Wings’ Deadline
Ken Striplin | You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall
From our fun and friendly staff that run our Recreation and Community Services programs, to our Building and Safety team that make sure all developments are up to code, to our Communications team who bring all the trending, informational videos to social media, our staff is hard at work ensuring that the city of Santa Clarita continues to be a great place to live, work and play.
Ken Striplin | You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall
April 3-5: Saugus to Compete at WGI World Championships
Saugus High School’s inaugural varsity color guard team will compete at the WGI Color Guard World Championships in Dayton, Ohio, Thursday thru Saturday, April 3-5.
April 3-5: Saugus to Compete at WGI World Championships
Canyons Falls 6-3 at Ventura College
College of the Canyons women's tennis dropped its conference match at Ventura College on Thursday, March 27 by a 6-3 final score despite the Cougars accounting for an early pair of doubles points.
Canyons Falls 6-3 at Ventura College
