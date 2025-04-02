SCV Water Board of Directors Approves Rate Changes

After a nine-month process pursuant to requirements set forth in California’s Proposition 218, the SCV Water Board of Directors concluded its rate study and voted to implement proposed rate changes following a public hearing on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

The water rate adjustments will go into effect July 1, 2025, and increase per the approved schedule on July 1 of each subsequent year in the rate study (2026, 2027, 2028, 2029).

“The approved rate proposal will help ensure SCV Water meets its financial obligations so it can continue to provide high-quality water to customers,” said SCV Water Chief Financial and Administrative Officer Rochelle Patterson. “We are thankful to the many SCV Water customers who participated in this important process by attending a public meeting or workshop and providing feedback.”

The entire process was a collaborative effort between SCV Water staff, the Board of Directors, and staff from RDN, the Agency’s independent ratepayer advocate. SCV Water’s Cost of Service and Rate Design began in July 2024 and consisted of seven phases:

1.Data Collection

2.Revenue Requirements

3.Cost of Service Study

4.Rate Design Analysis

5.Administrative Record – Prop 218 Notice Creation

6.Communication

7. Public Hearing and Rate Adoption

As a public agency, SCV Water cannot earn a profit from the services it provides. The Agency must charge no more than the actual costs associated with providing water services to its customers.

Beginning July 1, SCV Water customers will see a change in their Water Use Charge, which is based on the amount of water used during a billing cycle. The rate will increase from $2.52 to $2.77 per ccf, with one ccf equaling 748 gallons of water. Additionally, monthly Fixed charges, which vary by meter size, will also increase. For the average SCV Water customer with a ¾-inch meter, the charge will go from $22.21 to $23.60 per month.

Changes have also been approved for Legacy Debt charges and Private Fire charges. Full cost breakdowns by meter size over the entire study period (July 2025 – June 2030) can be found by visiting the website.

Before approving the new rates, SCV Water conducted extensive public outreach and education. This included multiple online community meetings, presentations at Board of Director and Committee meetings, and an online bill estimator tool to help customers understand how the changes would affect them.

The Rate Planning webpage served as a central resource, providing access to the Ratepayer Advocate Report and 2025 Retail Water Rate Analysis and Rate Design Study. It also features helpful customer resources, such as an online question form, a guide on how to read your water bill, and information about the Agency’s Ratepayer Assistance Program.

Customers may review all materials online at the Rate Planning webpage listed above.

