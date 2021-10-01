SCV Water Board of Directors Votes to Continue with Remote Meetings

The SCV Water Board of Directors voted to continue remote meetings in accordance with Assembly Bill 361, which allows the continuation of remote board and standing committee meetings for the duration of the Governor’s proclamation of a state of emergency for COVID-19.

Remote meetings allow public agencies to conduct business safely, while maintaining access to members of the public.

“Since the pandemic began, our customers have been able to weigh in and make their voice heard about topics important to them through the use of technology,” said Gary Martin, SCV Water Board president. “This action allows us to continue that practice under the latest guidelines.”

AB 361 Conditions

AB 361 was signed into law on September 16 and goes into effect on October 1, 2021. The law allows (but does not require) remote meetings during a proclaimed state of emergency if either:

(1) state or local officials have imposed or recommended measures to promote social

distancing, or

(2) the Board determines that meeting in person would present “imminent risks to the health and safety of attendees.”

Currently, there is a Los Angeles County Health Order in place that promotes social distancing as a result of the COVID-19 emergency, and the Board’s action on Tuesday recognizes the “imminent risks to the health and safety of attendees.”

To continue with remote meetings, the SCV Water Board of Directors must reaffirm one or both of the conditions every 30 days after the first remote meeting under the new law.

How to Participate as a Member of the Public

The SCV Water Board meets on the first and third Tuesdays each month at 6:30 p.m. All Board meetings are open to the public. Each agenda includes a call-in number, Zoom link, and instructions for remote participation by the public. Board and Committee meeting information can be found here: yourSCVwater.com/board-and-committee-meetings

About SCV Water:

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018 when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.YourSCVwater.com.

For more information, contact Kathie Martin, SCV Water’s communications manager at kmartin@scvwa.org.

