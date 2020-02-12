SCV Water Board Seats Leaders for 2020

The SCV Water Board of Directors has selected Gary Martin to serve as SCV Water’s president for its third year of operation, and Jerry Gladbach and Maria Gutzeit were appointed to serve as vice presidents.

The trio will lead the agency in 2020 as it continues to build upon the foundation of success from its first two years of service.

“In 2020 and beyond, we will continue our focus on addressing critical water issues that affect our region, state and nation,” Martin said. “Emerging issues like PFAS are rapidly changing our state and federal regulations and legislation, with a direct effect on our water supplies in the SCV. I am happy that SCV Water is proactively seeking solutions that will keep our supplies reliable.”

PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are a group of man-made chemicals that have been manufactured and used in a variety of industries worldwide for more than 70 years. They are typically known for being oil, grease and water repellants.

Martin was a member of the inaugural SCV Water Board of Directors and served as a Board Vice President in 2019. Prior to serving on the SCV Water Board, he served on the Castaic Lake Board of Directors for five years after retiring from a 19-year career at the Mojave Water Agency.

Gladbach serves on the National Water Resources Association (NWRA) and the Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) Boards of Directors. Locally, he served on the Castaic Lake Board of Directors for 32 years.

“It is critical to work at the state and national level to ensure that the interests and voices of our community are well represented,” Gladbach said. “By serving on the boards and committees of state and national organizations, we are able to advocate for our region, shape the conversation and fight for our customers.”

Vice President Gutzeit was selected in 2018 as a vice president of SCV Water’s inaugural leadership and re-appointed in 2019 and 2020. She is a chemical engineer and, prior to serving on the SCV Water board, she served on the Newhall County Water District for 14 years.

“I’m looking forward to further developing local partnerships and building relationships with our watershed neighbors, as we continue our work on the Groundwater Sustainability Agency,” Gutzeit said.

She added, “I’m also looking forward to hosting our inaugural Water Summit in April. This is an awesome opportunity to connect with and engage our stakeholders – businesses, government agencies, community organizations and residential customers alike – who want to learn more about our local water supply.”

“When we became an integrated, regional water provider on January 1, 2018, we pledged efficiency and consistency across our service area, and that is what we are delivering,” Martin said. “Our priority remains the same – providing our customers with cost-effective, clean and reliable water.”

SCV Water Board Meetings

The SCV Water Board meets on the first and third Tuesdays each month. The meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. and are located at SCV Water’s headquarters at 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road. All Board meetings are open to the public.

Click the links for Board biographies and Board and Committee meeting information.

About SCV Water

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 73,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.YourSCVwater.com.