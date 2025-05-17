SCV Water Board | Support for Streamlined Delta Conveyance Project Approvals

On Wednesday, May 14, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a proposal to eliminate costly red tape and litigious delays for the Delta Conveyance Project while maintaining environmental protections.

The Delta Conveyance Project is a critical infrastructure modernization project that will protect and maintain the State Water Project, California’s most reliable and affordable source of water.

The State Water Project provides clean, high-quality water supplies to 27 million Californians, 750,000 acres of farmland and three-quarters of the state’s population living in disadvantaged communities. It also accounts for approximately half of the annual water supply for all residents and businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“For decades, the Delta Conveyance Project has faced unnecessary red tape and lengthy, avoidable delays,” said SCV Water Board of Directors President Maria Gutzeit. “The State Water Project provides critical water supplies to the Santa Clarita Valley, but it is clear that it must be modernized to ensure long-term reliability. We support Governor Newsom’s proposal to create efficiencies that will bring this important project closer to delivery and eliminate costly delays that are ultimately shouldered by ratepayers.”

California is already experiencing the impacts of climate change. Over the next 20 years, California could lose 10 percent of its overall water supplies and the reliability of the State Water Project could be reduced by as much as 23 percent. Prioritizing the efficient approval and expeditious construction of water infrastructure projects like the DCP will allow California to capture and store more water during wet years so that the state is prepared for the next inevitable drought.

In late 2024, SCV Water’s Board of Directors voted to continue funding the Delta Conveyance Project, recognizing it as a key component of a broader suite of actions to maximize water use efficiency and ensure the State Water Project’s continued ability to meet California’s current and future water needs.

California must invest now in our current infrastructure, which sustains the fourth-largest economy in the world, as alternative water sources like desalination and water recycling are far more costly to construct and operate. The Delta Conveyance Project will protect Californians from higher rates, water shortages and higher food prices, while improving water quality, protecting employment and economic vitality and safeguarding against depletion of groundwater resources.

