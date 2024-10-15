header image

1939 - Second, larger OLPH Catholic Church dedicated on site of first (10th & Walnut, Newhall) [story]
SCV Water Continues Support for Water Champions Program
| Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
scvwater 1

Earlier this year, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency launched its Water Champions Program, focused on supporting local businesses as they prioritize efficient water use as part of its overall operations.

The initiative provides businesses with information about programs and resources geared toward water efficiency and gives an opportunity to showcase water conservation leadership to the community.

“With the initial launch of our Water Champions program this past spring, we were able to start a conversation with over 1,600 of our business customers about water use, reducing inefficiencies and waste and how to implement water-saving habits,” said SCV Water Sustainability Manager Matt Dickens. “Of those commercial customers, 137 took the next step by participating in The Great Leak Sweep, SCV Water’s free water-use efficiency check-up for businesses.”

The Great Leak Sweep, part of the Water Champions Program, is a free service that helps businesses save water by detecting and fixing leaks, supplying water-saving devices (if needed), identifying other water savings opportunities to help lower water bills and providing rebate and water-saving resource information. Upon completion of the check-up, participants are provided with a Water Champion decal to display in the front window of their business.

“More recently, this past September, WaterWise visited an additional 364 local businesses and completed 57 checkups,” said SCV Water Conservation Specialist Dolores Campos. “These businesses are setting a positive example in the community, and we look forward to adding more Water Champions as the program continues to grow.”

Calling All Water Champions

If a business has completed the free WaterWise check-up and received a Water Champions decal, SCV Water wants to hear from you. SCV Water would showcase your water conservation leadership in the community. To be featured on the website and in the program outreach efforts, please contact Dolores Campos at (661) 513-1216 or conservation@scvwa.org for more information.

Sign Up for a Free Check-Up

If businesses would like to participate in the Great Leak Sweep and get a free water-use efficiency check-up, please contact WaterWise Consulting, Inc. at info@waterwise-consulting.com. The service is voluntary and is provided to SCV businesses at no cost and includes:

Checking for toilet leaks and installing new flappers

Installing new high-efficiency bathroom and kitchen aerators and pre-rinse spray valves.

Providing a push broom for cleaning up the exterior of your business.

Providing information on available SCV Water rebates and incentive programs.

Supplying EPA WaterSense training materials on methods to conserve water at your business.

WaterWise is a conservation consultant contracted through SCV Water. They are professional representatives trained in water use efficiency.

For more information, visit yourSCVwater.com/water-champions

About SCV Water:

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at yourSCVwater.com.

LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
10-14-2024 Oct. 15: SCV Water Holds Regular Board Meeting
10-11-2024 Oct. 27: Paws & Pumpkins Trunk-a-Treat, Pet Adoption
10-11-2024 Oct. 24: Small Business Council Mastering Business Finance Meeting
10-10-2024 Saenger Associates Celebrates 25th Anniversary, Welcomes New Partners
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Schiavo, Garcia Urge State of Emergency Chiquita Canyon Declaration
California Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo was joined at a press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 15 by 50 community members and leaders at a press confernece held at Hasley Canyon Park in Castaic to urge Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger to urgently call for a state of emergency related to the health impacts from Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Schiavo, Garcia Urge State of Emergency Chiquita Canyon Declaration
Foothill League Football Teams on the Home Stretch
The weeks have flown by, and the seven Foothill League Football teams only have two, or three, league games left to play, depending on when their bye weeks were/are scheduled. As the end of league approaches, two teams are clearly out front, and heading for a clash this Friday, Oct. 18.
Foothill League Football Teams on the Home Stretch
Governor Signs School Mascot Bill into Law
Dozens of public schools in California will have to find new mascot names after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 3074 on Friay, Sept. 27.
Governor Signs School Mascot Bill into Law
Oct. 15-17: NB I-5 Lane Reductions Continue in Castaic Area
The California Department of Transportation announced northbound overnight lane reductions on Interstate 5 from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway, near the Whitaker Sand Shed, north of Castaic overnights Tuesday, Oct. 15 through Thursday, Oct. 17 to reconstruct a box culvert.
Oct. 15-17: NB I-5 Lane Reductions Continue in Castaic Area
Oct. 15-19 : Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Tuesday, Oct. 15 to Saturday, Oct. 19.
Oct. 15-19 : Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Oct. 16: Saugus High School Fall Concert
The Saugus Instrumental Music Program will hold its annual Fall Concert on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m.
Oct. 16: Saugus High School Fall Concert
Today in SCV History (Oct. 15)
1939 - Second, larger OLPH Catholic Church dedicated on site of first (10th & Walnut, Newhall) [story]
OLPH
Valencia Town Center’s Pumpkin Patch Festival Runs Thru October
This fall, Valencia Town Center with What’s Up SCV is bringing you the a family-friendly celebration with the inaugural Pumpkin Patch Festival, a month-long event packed with fall fun for all ages.
Valencia Town Center’s Pumpkin Patch Festival Runs Thru October
Oct. 31: Deadline to Apply for ARTree Bob Hernandez’s Founders Scholarship Fund
All children are invited to submit applications for the ARTree Community Arts Center Bob Hernandez Founders Scholarship Fund by Thursday, Oct. 31.
Oct. 31: Deadline to Apply for ARTree Bob Hernandez’s Founders Scholarship Fund
Oct. 26: Castaic Lake Spooktacular Kids Festival
The Friends of Castaic Lake and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation will present a Spooktacular Kids Festival at Castaic Lagoon on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct. 26: Castaic Lake Spooktacular Kids Festival
Nov. 18: SCAA Monthly Meeting Featuring Laurie Hendricks
All are welcome at the Santa Clarita Artists Association monthly meeting Monday, Nov. 18, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at The Main, 24266 Main St., Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.
Nov. 18: SCAA Monthly Meeting Featuring Laurie Hendricks
Oct. 17: Santa Clara River WASC Meeting
The Santa Clara River Watershed Area Steering Committee meeting will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, 1-3 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA, 91355.
Oct. 17: Santa Clara River WASC Meeting
Oct. 20: Placerita Canyon Natural Area Taxidermy Presentation
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates monthly Community Nature Series presents Olivia Miseroy Taxidermy presentation Sunday, Oct. 20, 2 p.m. at the Placerita Canyon Natural Area, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
Oct. 20: Placerita Canyon Natural Area Taxidermy Presentation
Oct. 15: SCV Water Holds Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding a regular board meeting Tuesday, Oct. 15. The regular board meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the E. G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant Boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Oct. 15: SCV Water Holds Regular Board Meeting
Oct. 21: Winners of SCAA 34th Art Classic at The MAIN
The winners of the Santa Clarita Artists Association 34th Annual Art Classic Fine Arts Competition will display their art at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321, during the monthly SCAA meeting on Monday, Oct 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m. The meeting is free and open to the public.
Oct. 21: Winners of SCAA 34th Art Classic at The MAIN
Old Town Junction, Samuel Dixon Partner for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
This October, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Old Town Junction restaurant has announced a partnership with the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center to raise funds for vital breast cancer screening services.
Old Town Junction, Samuel Dixon Partner for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Oct. 15: Hart District Invites Students, Parents to Safety, Wellness Discussion
William S. Hart Union School District Interim Superintendent Dr. Michael Vierra and the Hart District Governing Board of Trustees invite students. staff and parents of the Hart District to a special discussion meeting on Safety and Wellness in the Hart District on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Oct. 15: Hart District Invites Students, Parents to Safety, Wellness Discussion
Oct. 19: SCV Pregnancy Center Hosts Fall Parent Education Fair
The city of Santa Clarita and SCV Pregnancy Center will host a Fall Parent Education Fair, Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m.- noon at the Newhall Community Center 22421 Market St., Newhall, 91321.
Oct. 19: SCV Pregnancy Center Hosts Fall Parent Education Fair
Ken Striplin | Get Involved with Your City
As Santa Clarita moves farther into 2024, a year that holds significant promise and change, community engagement has never been more crucial.
Ken Striplin | Get Involved with Your City
Today in SCV History (Oct. 14)
1980 - Phillies beat Royals in Game 1 of World Series; Hart grad Bob Walk is winning pitcher [story]
Bob Walk
Today in SCV History (Oct. 13)
1876 - Town of Newhall founded at Bouquet Junction (moved 2 years later to present location) [story]
Campton store
Today in SCV History (Oct. 12)
1915 - Name of Surrey post office & town changed to Saugus [story]
Surrey Inn
Oct. 27: Paws & Pumpkins Trunk-a-Treat, Pet Adoption
Hello Subaru of Valencia will host a Paws & Pumpkins Trunk-a-Treat & Pet Adoption Event on Sunday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at 24000 Creekside Road, Valencia.
Oct. 27: Paws & Pumpkins Trunk-a-Treat, Pet Adoption
SCVNews.com