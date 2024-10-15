SCV Water Continues Support for Water Champions Program

Earlier this year, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency launched its Water Champions Program, focused on supporting local businesses as they prioritize efficient water use as part of its overall operations.

The initiative provides businesses with information about programs and resources geared toward water efficiency and gives an opportunity to showcase water conservation leadership to the community.

“With the initial launch of our Water Champions program this past spring, we were able to start a conversation with over 1,600 of our business customers about water use, reducing inefficiencies and waste and how to implement water-saving habits,” said SCV Water Sustainability Manager Matt Dickens. “Of those commercial customers, 137 took the next step by participating in The Great Leak Sweep, SCV Water’s free water-use efficiency check-up for businesses.”

The Great Leak Sweep, part of the Water Champions Program, is a free service that helps businesses save water by detecting and fixing leaks, supplying water-saving devices (if needed), identifying other water savings opportunities to help lower water bills and providing rebate and water-saving resource information. Upon completion of the check-up, participants are provided with a Water Champion decal to display in the front window of their business.

“More recently, this past September, WaterWise visited an additional 364 local businesses and completed 57 checkups,” said SCV Water Conservation Specialist Dolores Campos. “These businesses are setting a positive example in the community, and we look forward to adding more Water Champions as the program continues to grow.”

Calling All Water Champions

If a business has completed the free WaterWise check-up and received a Water Champions decal, SCV Water wants to hear from you. SCV Water would showcase your water conservation leadership in the community. To be featured on the website and in the program outreach efforts, please contact Dolores Campos at (661) 513-1216 or conservation@scvwa.org for more information.

Sign Up for a Free Check-Up

If businesses would like to participate in the Great Leak Sweep and get a free water-use efficiency check-up, please contact WaterWise Consulting, Inc. at info@waterwise-consulting.com. The service is voluntary and is provided to SCV businesses at no cost and includes:

Checking for toilet leaks and installing new flappers

Installing new high-efficiency bathroom and kitchen aerators and pre-rinse spray valves.

Providing a push broom for cleaning up the exterior of your business.

Providing information on available SCV Water rebates and incentive programs.

Supplying EPA WaterSense training materials on methods to conserve water at your business.

WaterWise is a conservation consultant contracted through SCV Water. They are professional representatives trained in water use efficiency.

For more information, visit yourSCVwater.com/water-champions

About SCV Water:

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at yourSCVwater.com.

