SCV Water Customers Encouraged to Limit Water Use for Castaic Lake Maintenance

SCV Water is asking customers to limit their outdoor water use next week, Feb. 18 – 22, in preparation for annual maintenance on facilities at Castaic Lake.

The SCV will rely exclusively on local groundwater sources and treated imported water stored at reservoirs throughout the Valley. Ahead of the shutdown, SCV Water will fill all of its storage facilities to capacity, with more than 92 million gallons of water.

“About half of the SCV’s water supply is local groundwater, while the other half is imported from the State Water Project and other sources,” said Gary Haggin, SCV Water operations and maintenance superintendent.

During the shutdown, California Department of Water Resources (DWR) will be replacing a 132” valve in its distribution system. SCV Water has no planned maintenance or repair work associated with this shutdown.

Water Supplies:

Haggin added, “With the scheduled shutdown of facilities, the water from Castaic Lake will be unavailable for use. The water will be in the lake; we just won’t be able to receive it while the facility is undergoing upgrades and annual maintenance.”

Haggin also noted that this one-week conservation initiative is not a reflection of SCV Water’s overall water supply. It’s merely a response to the temporary disruption of water delivery while key infrastructure is taken out of service for repairs, maintenance and upgrades. Once the work is complete, water from Castaic Lake will be available again.

Annual Maintenance

Each year, SCV Water, DWR and the Metropolitan water District of Southern California (MWD) coordinate efforts for maintenance and repair projects on the water conveyance systems at Castaic Lake. This facility is part of the system that delivers water from Castaic Lake to SCV Water for treatment and distribution for urban use.

SCV Water is taking the necessary steps to prepare and is asking all water users to refrain from irrigating next week to help get through the repair period without any major issues, so that all customers can continue to receive reliable water service.

“We scheduled the maintenance and upgrades during the winter months when temperatures are mild, days are shorter and the need for outdoor irrigation is minimal,” said Matt Stone, SCV Water general manager. “Outdoor water use is the single largest use of residential water, so turning off the irrigation is an easy way to help achieve essential water savings.”

Keith Abercrombie, Chief Operating Officer for SCV Water stated, “Considering that municipal water systems are operated continuously, the maintenance and upgrading of key infrastructure is of vital importance. With annual maintenance, we’re maximizing the life of the infrastructure and increasing performance, all while ensuring a reliable supply and reducing future operations and maintenance costs.”

About SCV Water:

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 73,000 business and residential customers. It was formed January 1, 2018 when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider.