header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 27
1542 - Explorer Juan Cabrillo sets sail from Mexico; will stop for a drink at mouth of Santa Clara River [story]
1650 map
SCV Water Dedicates Water Treatment Plant After Jerry Gladbach
| Thursday, Jun 27, 2024

Jerry Gladbach cropSCV Water recently held a dedication ceremony to rename its Rio Vista Water Treatment as the E. G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant in honor of the late SCV Water Board Vice President Jerry Gladbach. Gladbach served on the SCV Water Board of Directors, and its predecessor, the Castaic Lake Water Agency, from 1985 until his passing in July 2022, and was a pillar in the water industry, locally, state-wide and nationally, with a career stretching back more than 60 years.

SCV Water Board President Gary Martin shared the inscription of a plaque presented to him at the Urban Water Institute Annual Conference in August 2022, saying, “Jerry was one of the most highly regarded water professionals and decision makers in California. He had an impressive ability to combine his extensive knowledge with his congenial, gentle and graceful style, to work with others, to reach agreements when conflicts arose. He was a teacher and mentor to many in the business, and a visionary leader, respecting all affected by water policies at the local, state and national levels”

Martin continued, “People remember him as the consummate public servant, a deeply knowledgeable water professional, and a gentleman who showed grace even in the most difficult times. His legacy is a recognition of and an admiration for his consistent dedication in support to provide reliable, high-quality water for the community that he lived through his extensive statewide leadership roles.”

The SCV Water Board of Directors also formally announced a ceremonial approval of the treatment plant name change at its June 18, 2024, regular Board meeting.

History of the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant
One of the many projects Gladbach championed was the construction of the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant, which broke ground in 1991. Construction was completed in 1995, with the Plant boasting a treatment capacity of 30 million gallons per day of imported water.

As the population in the Santa Clarita Valley grew, the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plan was expanded between 2009 and 2011, an undertaking that more than doubled the Agency’s capacity for treating imported water to a total of 66 million gallons per day.

Gladbach’s Legacy

Gladbach was first elected to the Castaic Lake Water Agency Board of Directors in 1985 and has served the community continuously, including when CLWA merged with other local water entities to become SCV Water in January 2018. He was the SCV Water Board’s Vice President until his passing in 2022 and served as President of the CLWA Board from 1987-1991. He also played a key role in increasing the imported water supply to the Santa Clarita Valley by 13% through the acquisition of the Devil’s Den Water District in Kern County in 1991.

In addition to serving on the Board of Directors for SCV Water, Gladbach was a leader in state and national water organizations. He was active in the Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA), serving as president from 2002–2004 and taking roles on many of its committees. In 2022, he was the President of the Board of Directors of the ACWA Joint Powers Insurance Authority, which provides liability, property, workers’ compensation, and health insurance to members of ACWA.

Gladbach was also the 2022 Chair of the Local Agency Formation Commission for Los Angeles County, serving on the commission since 2001. He was the Past President of the California Association of Local Agency Formation Commissions and was presented with its “Most Outstanding Commissioner” award in 2013.

ACWA’s Scholarship Program

SCV Water, in partnership with ACWA, established the Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship in 2023. Each year, the ACWA Scholarship Program will award one $2,500 scholarship to a qualified undergraduate student majoring in engineering, agricultural and/or urban water supply, environmental studies, public administration, or other water-resource-related fields.

“Jerry had an enduring passion and commitment to the water industry on a local, state and national level,” said SCV Water General Manager Matt Stone. “He had such consistency and commitment, day in and day out, with a degree of passion and inspiration to bring others along. Jerry was a wonderful blend of all those things.”

###

About SCV Water:
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found
at www.yourSCVwater.com. For more information, contact Kevin Strauss, SCV Water communications manager, at kstrauss@scvwa.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
06-27-2024 SCV Water Dedicates Water Treatment Plant After Jerry Gladbach
06-26-2024 July 25: VIA After Five Business Mixer at Prosperitas Financial
06-21-2024 Princess Cruises Offers ‘The Love Boat’ Celebration Cruise
06-21-2024 July 10: Cocktails & Conversation with Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo
06-19-2024 June 22: Cars, Coffee, Cuisine, Crafts at Valencia Town Center
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV-Based Honda Racing Corp Partners with Meyer Shank
Santa Clarita-based Honda Racing Corporation USA confirmed Thursday it will partner with championship-winning Meyer Shank Racing to field a pair of Acura ARX-06 entries in the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, starting with the season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona in January.
SCV-Based Honda Racing Corp Partners with Meyer Shank
Laurene Weste | Celebrating Our Heroes, Open Spaces
“Everybody needs beauty as well as bread, places to play in and pray in, where nature may heal and cheer and give strength to body and soul.”
Laurene Weste | Celebrating Our Heroes, Open Spaces
SCV Water Dedicates Water Treatment Plant After Jerry Gladbach
SCV Water recently held a dedication ceremony to rename its Rio Vista Water Treatment as the E. G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant in honor of the late SCV Water Board Vice President Jerry Gladbach.
SCV Water Dedicates Water Treatment Plant After Jerry Gladbach
Fourth of July Parade Road Closures, Detours Announced
In celebration of the Fourth of July Parade, the city of Santa Clarita has announced several road closures in the Newhall area, which will require Santa Clarita Transit Route 4/14 and 5/6 to operate detours from 5:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Fourth of July Parade Road Closures, Detours Announced
Kaiser Permanente Appoints New Senior VP, Area Manager
Kaiser Permanente is proud to announce the appointment of Camille Applin-Jones as the new Senior Vice President and Area Manager for the Panorama City and Antelope Valley service areas, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
Kaiser Permanente Appoints New Senior VP, Area Manager
Innovative Coronary Disease Device Comes to Henry Mayo
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital recently became one of the first hospitals in Los Angeles County to treat patients with the "AGENT Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB),” a device that is used to treat patients with coronary artery disease who are experiencing in-stent restenosis (the narrowing of a previously stented coronary vessel caused by plaque or scar tissue).
Innovative Coronary Disease Device Comes to Henry Mayo
Sept 21: JCI Hosting Veterans Resource Fair
JCI is proud to announce the upcoming Veterans Resource Fair, scheduled to take place Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at William S. Hart Park.
Sept 21: JCI Hosting Veterans Resource Fair
COC Fall 2024 Registration Continues
The College of the Canyons fall 2024 semester will offer more than 1,780 sections of high demand “core” classes in a wide range of academic subjects and disciplines, as well as various noncredit offerings.   
COC Fall 2024 Registration Continues
Personal Finance Added to State’s High School Graduation Requirements
California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond celebrated the passage of Assembly Bill (AB) 2927 (McCarty) Thursday through the California State Senate, which would make California the 26th state in the union to require personal finance as a high school graduation requirement
Personal Finance Added to State’s High School Graduation Requirements
Ocean Water Use Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Ocean Water Use Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (June 27)
1542 - Explorer Juan Cabrillo sets sail from Mexico; will stop for a drink at mouth of Santa Clara River [story]
1650 map
Ocean Water Warning for June 26
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for June 26
July 2: Regular Meeting of SCV Water Board
SCV Water Agency will be holding their next regular board meeting next Tuesday on July 2.
July 2: Regular Meeting of SCV Water Board
June 28: Sunset Sessions at Trek Bike Park are Back
Summer is officially here and what better way to get outdoors and enjoy the cool evenings than attending one of the free Sunset Sessions at the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita. 
June 28: Sunset Sessions at Trek Bike Park are Back
June 27: “Constellations” Comes to The MAIN
The MAIN Theatre is presenting its next play, Constellations, later this month. 
June 27: “Constellations” Comes to The MAIN
July 2: Hart High’s Annual Youth Baseball Camp is Back
Hart High School’s renowned baseball program is excited to announce its annual Youth Baseball Camp, in collaboration with the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club.
July 2: Hart High’s Annual Youth Baseball Camp is Back
June 29: Support the Fight Against Ovarian Cancer with Teal Wisdom’s Inaugural Event
Teal Wisdom, a local nonprofit, is holding it inaugural fundraising event to support those battling ovarian cancer.
June 29: Support the Fight Against Ovarian Cancer with Teal Wisdom’s Inaugural Event
July 25: VIA After Five Business Mixer at Prosperitas Financial
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, July 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Prosperitas Financial. 
July 25: VIA After Five Business Mixer at Prosperitas Financial
Minimum Wage Increases for Unincorporated Areas of Los Angeles County July 1
The minimum wage in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County will be increasing to $17.27 per hour beginning July 1.
Minimum Wage Increases for Unincorporated Areas of Los Angeles County July 1
Aug. 4: RVSP For a Free Back to School Backpack Giveaway
Assemblywomen Pilar Schiavo is inviting residents to her second annual Back-to School Backpack Giveaway on Aug. 4. 
Aug. 4: RVSP For a Free Back to School Backpack Giveaway
CSUN Prof’s Effort to Preserve Indigenous Languages Recognized by National Archives
California State University, Northridge associate professor of Chicana/o studies Xóchitl Flores-Marcial’s work to document and preserve the Indigenous languages of Mexico has received recognition from the National Archives.
CSUN Prof’s Effort to Preserve Indigenous Languages Recognized by National Archives
Today in SCV History (June 26)
1972 - Upper (main) Castaic Lake opens for swimming and boating; afterbay opened in May [story]
Castaic Lake
July 16: Trash Talk with Burrtec at Valencia Library
Step into the Valencia Branch community room for a session on the Santa Clarita Valley's new waste collection partnership with Burrtec, Tuesday July 16, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Valencia Public Library,23743 W. Valencia Blvd. Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
July 16: Trash Talk with Burrtec at Valencia Library
July 2: Tie Dye Craft Event at Canyon Country Library
Come tie-dye a bandana at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351 on Tuesday, July 2 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Bring an item from home or dye a bandana that the Library will provide.
July 2: Tie Dye Craft Event at Canyon Country Library
SCVNews.com