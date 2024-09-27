header image

SCV Water Earns Certificate for Excellence in Financial Reporting
Friday, Sep 27, 2024
SCV Water

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

The award recognizes SCV Water’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the 2022/23 fiscal year.

“Fiscal responsibility and transparency are essential, particularly for organizations that serve the public,” said Rochelle Patterson, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer for SCV Water. “SCV Water’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report not only shares the financial picture of the Agency, it also demonstrates our commitment to accountability and responsible stewardship of public resources.

An impartial panel of judges determined that SCV Water’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for FY 2022/23 meets the high standards of the awards program, with includes “demonstrating a constructive spirit of full disclosure to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.”

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting and receiving the award represents a significant accomplishment by a governmental organization and its management.

SCV Water is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider.

More information can be found at yourSCVwater.com.

SCVNews.com