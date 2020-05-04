SCV Water: Flush Building Water Systems Before Reopening

As Santa Clarita businesses start planning a return to normal business operations, SCV Water wants to remind all building owners and managers of the importance of maintaining good water quality by flushing the water system before reopening a business, building or school.

Stagnant, or standing water can cause conditions that increase the risk for growth and spread of Legionella bacteria and other water-borne illnesses. Flushing a building’s water system (which includes pipes and water-using devices), replaces all water inside the building piping with fresh water.

All businesses, buildings and schools that were closed due to Governor Newsom’s March 16 “Safer at Home” order should follow the guidance set by the Centers for Disease Control

and Prevention.

The CDC guidance provides a list of eight steps to take before reopening a building to ensure

the water quality and safety of the building’s water system.

The list also includes information about decorative water features (e.g. fountains), hot tubs/spas, cooling towers and safety equipment.

To learn more, visit

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/building-water-system.html.

For more information about water quality, contact SCV Water Quality Supervisor Ryan

Bye at 661-388-4988 or rbye@scvwa.org.

