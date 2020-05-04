[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
67°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 8
1875 - John F. Powell, an Irish immigrant, becomes Justice of the Peace [story]
John F. Powell
SCV Water: Flush Building Water Systems Before Reopening
| Monday, May 4, 2020
flush water systems

As Santa Clarita businesses start planning a return to normal business operations, SCV Water wants to remind all building owners and managers of the importance of maintaining good water quality by flushing the water system before reopening a business, building or school.

Stagnant, or standing water can cause conditions that increase the risk for growth and spread of Legionella bacteria and other water-borne illnesses. Flushing a building’s water system (which includes pipes and water-using devices), replaces all water inside the building piping with fresh water.

All businesses, buildings and schools that were closed due to Governor Newsom’s March 16 “Safer at Home” order should follow the guidance set by the Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention.

The CDC guidance provides a list of eight steps to take before reopening a building to ensure
the water quality and safety of the building’s water system.

The list also includes information about decorative water features (e.g. fountains), hot tubs/spas, cooling towers and safety equipment.

To learn more, visit
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/building-water-system.html.

For more information about water quality, contact SCV Water Quality Supervisor Ryan
Bye at 661-388-4988 or rbye@scvwa.org.

About SCV Water
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 74,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018 when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.YourSCVwater.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
05-07-2020 Newsom Releases Industry Guidance to Help Drive Reopening
05-07-2020 Preparations Underway to Reopen SCV Businesses
05-06-2020 NextSCV, Westfield Valencia Town Center to Host Job Fair
05-06-2020 Princess Cruises Scuttles Remaining 2020 Summer Season
05-06-2020 Contract COVID-19 On the Job? You May Be Eligible for Workers’ Comp
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
03-23-2020 Valencia Developer FivePoint Posts Pre-COVID19 Earnings
11-06-2019 California Resources Corp. Reports 3Q 2019 Results
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
error : cannot receive stock quote information
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (May 8)
1875 - John F. Powell, an Irish immigrant, becomes Justice of the Peace [story]
John F. Powell
California Thursday: 60,614 Cases, 2,504 Deaths
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Thursday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 60,614 confirmed cases and 2,504 deaths.
California Thursday: 60,614 Cases, 2,504 Deaths
Newsom Releases Industry Guidance to Help Drive Reopening
SACRAMENTO – Following up on the state’s announcement that it will begin modifying the stay at home order on Friday, May 8, Gov. Gavin Newsom released Thursday updated industry guidance – including for retail, manufacturing and logistics – to begin reopening with modifications that reduce risk and establish a safer environment for workers and customers.
Newsom Releases Industry Guidance to Help Drive Reopening
June 15: Virginia Kamhi Demonstrates Pastel Painting at Barnes & Noble
Virginia Kamhi will demonstrate pastel painting at the Monday, June 15, meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA).
June 15: Virginia Kamhi Demonstrates Pastel Painting at Barnes & Noble
COC Defensive End Benjamin Seymour Commits to Montana State
Following a breakout freshman season in which he led the conference in sacks, College of the Canyons defensive end Benjamin Seymour has signed with Montana State University, becoming the 11th member of the Cougars' 2019 team to join a four-year program.
COC Defensive End Benjamin Seymour Commits to Montana State
L.A. County Thursday: 29,427 Cases; 672 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 51 new deaths and 815 new cases of 2019 COVID-19.
L.A. County Thursday: 29,427 Cases; 672 in SCV
iPad Donation Grants County’s Isolated COVID-19 Patients Virtual Family Visits
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services (DHS) is pleased to announce the donation of 300 iPads to its four hospitals to facilitate patient-family communication during the COVID-19 pandemic. This generous gift is through a partnership with the Annenberg Foundation, Brilliant Corners, and the Los Angeles County Center for Strategic Partnerships.
iPad Donation Grants County’s Isolated COVID-19 Patients Virtual Family Visits
CARES Act Allocates $3.1M to COC
College of the Canyons has been allocated approximately $3.1 million in the form of CARES Act Emergency Grants, which will go directly to students with needs related to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
CARES Act Allocates $3.1M to COC
CRY America Accepting Video Submissions for Virtual Song, Dance Competition
The nonprofit organization Child Rights and You (CRY) America brings to you a unique virtual singing and dancing competition from the safety of your home during COVID-19 quarantine.
CRY America Accepting Video Submissions for Virtual Song, Dance Competition
Preparations Underway to Reopen SCV Businesses
As the state and county continue to announce plans to ease stay-at-home restrictions, allowing some businesses to reopen as early as Friday, many of the businesses here in the Santa Clarita Valley have begun their preparations.
Preparations Underway to Reopen SCV Businesses
California Facing Fiscal Nightmare as Budget Shortfall Could Reach $54 Bil.
SACRAMENTO (CN) — With millions already jobless, California’s pandemic-induced recession is on pace to shatter previous downturns and could lead to a record $54 billion budget shortfall, state officials warned Thursday.
California Facing Fiscal Nightmare as Budget Shortfall Could Reach $54 Bil.
Checklist for Seniors | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Seniors should be adequately prepared for the pandemic long-run with this checklist and access to services
Checklist for Seniors | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Pitchess: 88 Inmates Test Positive for COVID-19; 2K Under Quarantine
Between two facilities located on the Pitchess Detention Center campus, there are close to 100 inmates who have been diagnosed as positive for COVID-19, and close to 2,000 under quarantine.
Pitchess: 88 Inmates Test Positive for COVID-19; 2K Under Quarantine
County Walks Back Mother’s Day Park Closures
As COVID-19 is a fluid crisis with rapid changes affecting parks facilities, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation continues to assess operations daily in consultation with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on necessary safety precautions.
County Walks Back Mother’s Day Park Closures
City, Henry Mayo Officials Gather to Celebrate National Nurses Day
The Santa Clarita City Council, along with executives at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and public safety officials, showed support for the community’s medical workers in a celebration of National Nurses Day on Wednesday night.
City, Henry Mayo Officials Gather to Celebrate National Nurses Day
County Registrar Opens Mobile Voting Center at COC
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's office is giving aid to the Santa Clarita community by helping them cast their ballots for the 25th congressional district special election in the midst of the shelter-in-place order.
County Registrar Opens Mobile Voting Center at COC
Newsom Declares May 7, 2020, ‘Day of Prayer’
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation Thursday declaring May 7, 2020, as a “Day of Prayer” in the State of California.
Newsom Declares May 7, 2020, ‘Day of Prayer’
Hart District’s New Grading Policy Provides Students Credit/No Credit Option
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board adopted, with a 5-0 vote, a new grading policy for the entire district Wednesday, giving students the option to change how they’re graded and preventing them from receiving a “D” or “F.”
Hart District’s New Grading Policy Provides Students Credit/No Credit Option
Today in SCV History (May 7)
1861 - Andres Pico and partners granted state franchise to build toll road and cut 50-foot-deep cleft through (Newhall) Pass; they failed; Beale later succeeded [story]
Andres Pico
NextSCV, Westfield Valencia Town Center to Host Job Fair
NextSCV, the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s young professional council, will partner with Westfield Valencia Town Center to host a community-wide job fair
NextSCV, Westfield Valencia Town Center to Host Job Fair
L.A. County to Ease Safer-at-Home Restrictions Friday
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will begin to ease the “Safer-at-Home” public health order on Friday, May 8, in accordance with the state’s guidelines to begin to open select businesses and open-space areas, Supervisor Kathryn Barger said Wednesday.
L.A. County to Ease Safer-at-Home Restrictions Friday
Applications Now Open for CSUN Cares for Students Grants
Eligible California State University, Northridge students can now apply for and access grants — made possible by the CARES Act passed last month by Congress — to alleviate the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications Now Open for CSUN Cares for Students Grants
California Wednesday: 58,815 Cases, 2,412 Deaths
California has had 58,815 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,412 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.
California Wednesday: 58,815 Cases, 2,412 Deaths
Princess Cruises Scuttles Remaining 2020 Summer Season
Due to reduced air flight availability, the closure of cruise ports in regions around the world and other factors impacting international travel, Princess Cruises is extending its pause of global ship operations through the end of the 2020 summer season.
Princess Cruises Scuttles Remaining 2020 Summer Season
%d bloggers like this: