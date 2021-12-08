SCV Water Granted $3.93m To Supply Water For LARC and Lily Of The Valley

After more than a five-year grant application process, SCV Water secured a $3.93 million grant from the State Water Resources Control Board to construct a permanent water supply for Los Angeles Residential Community and Lily of the Valley Mobile Village.

LARC and LOV operate community water systems for their residents, including wells, water storage tanks and onsite-piping networks.

Due to extended drought conditions and the lack of groundwater recharge in the Bouquet Canyon Creek area, LARC has been unable to operate their wells since 2015 and forced to haul water to meet the needs of their residents.

LOV relies on a single well which is being threatened by the drought.

“We’re happy to be able to construct a permanent water supply for LARC and Lily of the Valley,” said Brent Payne, SCV Water principal engineer. “By participating in the State Water Resources Control Board’s master meter consolidation, SCV Water is able to provide a safe and reliable water supply to our local disadvantaged communities.”

Master Meter Consolidation & Pipeline Project With the $3.93 million funding, SCV Water will construct a 1.8-mile pipeline along Bouquet Canyon Road that will connect LARC and LOV to the public water system with master meters.

A master meter is the connection to the public water system and records the total water usage for a building, residential multi-family community, or commercial use.

The initial project included an 8-inch diameter pipeline. However, SCV Water is providing an additional $800,000 in Capital Improvement Program funds to upsize to a 12-inch diameter pipeline to allow other existing developments along the pipeline route that currently rely on private wells to connect to the new pipeline.

Additional connections in the future would be subject to the payment of connection fees and construction of new services.

“To maximize the benefit of this new pipeline along Bouquet Canyon, we decided to upsize it so that in the future, other existing developments could connect to the public water system,” added Payne. “In addition to serving LARC and LOV, we are hoping to increase drought resiliency and reliability in this part of our service area for existing developments.”

Project Funding In addition to the $3.57 million grant provided by the SWRCB Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, SCV Water will also receive nearly $360,000 in reimbursements for costs already incurred for the planning and design of the project, for a total of $3.93 million in grant funding for the project. Other Incentives The SWRCB also provided SCV Water with an additional $11.1 million in incentives for participating in the master meter consolidation.

Of the total, $1.1 million is an incentive grant, while the additional $10 million is a state loan with zero percent interest, to be paid back to the state, typically within 20-30 years.

Both incentive funds will be used for future PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl, treatment facilities and projects. Project Timeline As part of the financing agreement, the SCV Water Board of Directors will be required to execute Water Service Agreements with LARC and LOV prior to construction, which is anticipated to start in spring 2022.

The pipeline is expected to be operational by summer 2023. Once constructed, LARC and LOV will continue to own and be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the onsite distribution system downstream of the master meters, including necessary backflow prevention devices. SCV Water’s only responsibility will be to provide water supply to the properties.

Funding for this project has been provided in full or in part under Proposition 68 and the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, which may include capitalization funding from the United States Environmental Protection Agency through an agreement with the State Water Resources Control Board. The contents of this document do not necessarily reflect the views and policies of the foregoing, nor does mention of trade names or commercial products constitute endorsement or recommendation for use.

