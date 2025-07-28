SCV Water Honored by Government Finance Officers Association

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced it has received the prestigious Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.

This is the fifth consecutive year that SCV Water has received the Certificate of Achievement for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report from the Government Finance Officers Association. The award represents a significant achievement and reflects the commitment of the Agency’s Board of Directors and staff to meeting the highest principles of financial reporting and transparency.

“The ACFR is designed to ‘open the books’ and provides regulatory agencies, and the public, with clear, unfiltered information on the financial status of SCV Water,” said Rochelle Patterson, Assistant General Manager, Finance and Administration for SCV Water. “This helps foster trust with the community and ensures accountability.”

SCV Water’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which include demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate the Agency’s financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at yourSCVwater.com.

