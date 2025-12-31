SCV Water Honored with Fifth Consecutive Distinguished Budget Presentation Award

SCV Water has received the prestigious Distinguished Budget Presentation award for its FY 2025/26 and FY 2026/27 Biennial Budget from the Government Finance Officers Association. In addition to the award, the Agency’s budget also received special recognition for its performance measures and strategic goals and strategies.

The award represents a significant achievement and reflects the commitment by the Agency’s Board of Directors and staff to meet the highest principles of governmental budgeting. This is the fifth consecutive Distinguished Budget Presentation Award the Agency has received from the GFOA.

“It is an honor to receive this award for the fifth time and exemplifies SCV Water’s commitment to being trusted stewards of ratepayer funds,” said Rochelle Patterson, Assistant General Manager, Finance and Administration. “Earning the award further cements the agency’s dedication to transparency, trust and accountability with our community.”

To receive the award, SCV Water needed to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as:

A Policy Document

A Financial Plan

An Operations Guide

A Communications Device

Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and in the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award. Special recognition is awarded when all three reviewers give the highest score possible in particular categories. There are more than 1,900 participants in the Budget Awards program. Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America.

GFOA advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources, and practical research for more than 22,500 members and the communities they serve.

SCV Water’s 2025/26 and 2026/27 Biennial Budget is available for review online at Budget.

