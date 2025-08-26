SCV Water Invites Community to Participate in 2025 Water Academy

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is now accepting applications for the 2025 SCV Water Academy, a free, in-person program that gives Santa Clarita Valley residents a behind-the-scenes look at the community water agency.

Over four interactive sessions in October, participants will learn from industry experts, tour facilities, and explore how SCV Water delivers a safe, reliable, and sustainable water supply.

“The Academy gives residents a rare opportunity to see firsthand how their water agency operates,” said Communications Manager Kevin Strauss. “From drought planning and conservation to treatment facilities and customer programs, participants walk away with a clear understanding of the challenges facing SCV Water and solutions being implemented.”

Participants will gain an insider’s perspective on SCV Water’s:

— History and Organization

— Infrastructure and Facilities

— Water Supply and Conservation

— Water Quality

— Customer Care and Finance

— Emerging Water Challenges, including PFAS treatment

Tours will include the E.G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant and SCV Water well sites.

2025 Session Schedule

Wednesdays, Oct. 1,8 and 15, 5-8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18, 8:30-11 a.m.

The Water Academy is free of charge and includes light meals during evening sessions. Applicants must be 18 or older and live or work in the SCV Water service area. Space is limited, apply by Sept. 17 at yourSCVwater.com/scvwateracademy.

2024 Santa Clarita Water Agency Water Academy Cohort

