SCV Water Issues Scam Alert

Walmart customers in Santa Clarita were welcomed inside the newly transformed Walmart Supercenter at 26471 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 as the remodeling project was recently completed.
In fall 2025, College of the Canyons will launch its Diagnostic Medical Sonography program with an 18-student cohort.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of three productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 9 to Saturday, June 14.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency wants to advise customers that reports have been received of individuals who are not employees of SCV Water walking around the Santa Clarita Valley seeking to access customers homes.
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on June 10, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider plans to continue to promote measles vaccination.
Santa Clarita Transit invites residents and commuters to participate in the 20th annual National Dump the Pump Day on Thursday, June 19. This nationwide initiative encourages individuals to leave their cars at home and experience the benefits of public transportation.
For the second year in a row, and the second year the award has been in existence, The Master's University athletics has won the GSAC Commissioner's Cup as the most successful program across all sports in the conference.
The Saugus High School Instrumental Music Program is hosting its third annual Clothes 4 Cash fundraiser, 8-11 a.m., Saturdays, June 14, 21, July 12, 19 and Aug. 16 at Saugus High School.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, June 11.
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 12, at 6 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Public Library invites readers of all ages to “Level Up at Your Library” during this year’s Summer Reading Program from June 9 through July 26.
1842
- 13,339-acre Rancho Temescal granted to gold discoverer Francisco Lopez [story
]
1851
- Newhall prohibitionist Henry Clay Needham born in Kentucky [story
]
1861
- Fort Tejon commander ordered to abandon fort (est. 1854) & transfer garrison to Los Angeles [story
]
With the arrival of summer, the city of Santa Clarita will host a Water Safety Day on Saturday, June 21 at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente, 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351 from 10 a.m. to noon.
The College of the Canyons Pharmacy Technology program is currently accepting applications for its first 18-student cohort until Monday, June 30.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating one case of measles in a Los Angeles county resident who recently traveled internationally and may have exposed individuals in Santa Clarita Valley.
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, June 10 at City Hall, opening with a public hearing regarding the determination and approval of the Stormwater Pollution Prevention fee rates for the fiscal year.
The American Cancer Society Relay for Life Santa Clarita is proud to present its inaugural Golf Tournament Fundraiser Monday, June 30, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Valencia Country Club.
Josh Bretz’s lifelong dream turned into reality when he received news that he had been hired for a highly competitive product design position at LEGO.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services and Office of Immigrant Affairs have launched activities for Refugee and Immigrant Heritage Awareness Month, aimed at acknowledging the contributions and needs of families and individuals who fled war, genocide and persecution in their native countries to establish a new life in the United States.
Whether rolling in with a longtime love, close friends or just showing up for the good vibes, join this date night themed SENSES Block Party, presented by the city of Santa Clarita, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, June 19 on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
1824
- Mexican soldiers track runaway Chumash slaves through the Santa Clarita Valley [story
]
College of the Canyons students Daniel Begel and Amir Erfan Shahla were among the 90 community college students nationwide to have been awarded scholarships from the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation.
