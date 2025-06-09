SCV Water Issues Scam Alert

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency wants to advise customers that reports have been received of individuals who are not employees of SCV Water walking around the Santa Clarita Valley seeking to access customers homes.

These individuals state they are from the water company and need to access homes to test the water.

These individuals are not affiliated with SCV Water. SCV Water employees will identify themselves as such, with proper identification, uniforms and official vehicles. If unsure if someone is visiting for a legitimate reason, please call SCV Water Customer Care at (661) 294-0828 to verify.

Like this: Like Loading...