SCV Water Launches New 2026 Gardening Club

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced the launch of the SCV Water Gardening Club, a new community-focused program debuting in 2026.

The Gardening Club is a year-long series of expert-led workshops designed to help residents create beautiful, sustainable and water-wise landscapes suited to the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Gardening Club kicks off with its first workshop on Saturday, Jan. 31, from 9 to 11 a.m., at 23780 Pine St., Newhall, CA, featuring Intro to Container Gardening: Veggies, Herbs & Pollinator Plants. This in-person class will provide practical tips for growing food and pollinator-friendly plants in small spaces and is open to gardeners of all experience levels.

The Gardening Club builds on SCV Water’s popular landscape and conservation workshops, reimagining them as a cohesive “club” experience that encourages ongoing learning, hands-on participation and community connection. Workshops will cover a wide range of topics, including container gardening, native plants, landscape design, composting, edible planting, wildfire-resilient landscaping, and family-friendly activities.

“The Gardening Club is about more than plants, it’s about building community,” said Matt Dickens, Sustainability Manager at SCV Water. “By bringing people together throughout the year, we’re creating opportunities for residents to learn practical skills, connect with local experts, and grow landscapes that are beautiful, water-efficient, and resilient.”

Most Gardening Club workshops will be held on Saturdays and offered in a mix of in-person and virtual formats. The 2026 lineup includes hands-on design workshops, bilingual lawn replacement classes, a kids’ gardening activity, and a year-end celebration for club participants.

Highlights from the 2026 Gardening Club schedule include:

Intro to Container Gardening: Veggies, Herbs and Pollinator Plants

Native Plant Arranging: Beauty Meets Sustainability

Landscape Design Workshop Series (Two Parts)

Composting 101

Top 100 Plants for the Santa Clarita Valley

Kids’ Bug Snug Class

Firewise Landscapes: Designing for Safety and Sustainability

Lawn Removal and Native Plant Workshops (English and Spanish)

Edible Planting and Seasonal Wreath Making

“This new club gives residents a fun, welcoming way to stay engaged all year long,” said Laura Gallegos, Senior Communications Specialist. “Whether someone is new to gardening or looking to deepen their knowledge, there’s something for everyone.”

Registration for the SCV Water Gardening Club workshops is now open. Space is limited, and participants are encouraged to register early. To view the full schedule and register, visit yourSCVwater.com/landscape-workshops.

