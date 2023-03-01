SCV Water Launches New Website

SCV Water recently launched its new website that provides residents, businesses and stakeholders with the information, tools and resources they need to take action and make informed decisions about their water use.

“After serving as the SCV’s regional water agency for five years, it was time for a fresh look and feel for our website,” said SCV Water General Manager Matt Stone. “The new website demonstrates our commitment to transparency and accountability by putting our customers first, making it easier to find the information they need.

Customer-First Approach

The focus on customer experience highlighted two key themes: what information is needed to take action or make a decision, and how to find that information.

“We want to help our customers easily pay their bill, apply for a rebate, or learn more about the drought,” said Senior Public Affairs Specialist Lindsey Gibson. “We developed a new site with features and benefits that enhance our customers’ overall experience.”

Key features include:

-Quality, organized information. Giving our customers the information they want in a simple, easy-to-understand, and scannable format.

-A “mega” menu. Helping our customers navigate content and find what they’re looking for.

-Homepage Quick Links. Connects our customers to the information they need and the actions they take most often.

-Language translation. Our new website can be translated into 11 different languages.

-A mobile responsive design. Laptop, tablet or phone – our website can be viewed on any device.

Invitation to Explore

Visit yourSCVwater.com to explore the new site. Be sure to check out:

–Customer Care to sign up for online bill pay and autopay.

–Conservation to find out more about our water and money-saving rebates and programs.

