SCV Water Launches Program to Support Local Businesses

SCV Water recently launched its Water Champions program, which focuses on supporting businesses within the SCV Water service area by providing programs and resources to use water efficiently. The program helps local businesses prioritize efficient water use and showcase their water conservation leadership to the community.

“In the Santa Clarita Valley, our business community is vibrant and active. Businesses recognize the benefits and value water provides to the community and business owners are taking steps to reduce water inefficiency and waste,” said Matt Dickens, SCV Water sustainability manager. “They know that saving water is a continuous act – learning and implementing water-efficient habits to help make better choices for water use, so that they can become better stewards of our precious and vital resource.”

As part of the Water Champions program, SCV Water is inviting local businesses to participate in The Great Leak Sweep, a free water-use efficiency check-up for businesses within the SCV Water service area. The service helps businesses save water by detecting and fixing leaks; supplying water-saving devices (if needed); identifying other water savings opportunities to help lower water bills; and providing rebate and water-saving resource information.

“We’re excited to launch this program for the local business community. We want to work with them to minimize water waste by finding and fixing leaks,” said Dolores Campos, SCV Water conservation specialist. “It’s also a great educational opportunity to teach them about water saving practices and reminding them about SCV Water rebates and resources to help them

save water and money.”

Check-Ups Coming Soon

Beginning in January 2024, WaterWise Consulting, Inc., will be conducting water-use efficiency check-ups. The service is voluntary and is provided to SCV businesses at no cost. WaterWise is a conservation consultant contracted through SCV Water, and is comprised of professional representatives trained in water use efficiency.

The service includes:

– Checking for toilet leaks and installing new flappers

– Installing new high efficiency bathroom and kitchen aerators, and pre-rinse spray valves

– Providing a push broom for cleaning up the exterior of the business

– Providing information on available SCV Water rebates and incentive programs

– Supplying EPA WaterSense training materials on methods to conserve water at the business

Become a Water Champion

Upon completion of the check-up, participants will be provided with a Water Champion decal to display in the front window of their business. Campos added, “We’re working together to reduce water waste and improve water-use efficiency within the Santa Clarita Valley’s business community, with the goal of ‘making water conservation a California and SCV way of life’.”

To participate in the program, call (661) 513-1216 or email conservation@scvwa.org. For more information, visit: yourSCVwater.com/water-champions.

###

About SCV Water:

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at yourSCVwater.com.

For more information, contact Kevin Strauss, SCV Water communications manager, at kstrauss@scvwa.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...