SCV Water Launches Videos Promoting Smart Irrigation Controllers

Santa Clarita Valley Water is taking water-saving innovation to new heights with the release of its latest videos, featuring Carl, the water-wise hero, controlling sprinklers from space.

The videos highlight how smart controllers make it easy for customers to manage irrigation systems efficiently using smartphones.

Smart controllers adjust watering schedules based on real-time weather data and landscape conditions, helping residents and businesses reduce water waste, save money and keep landscapes healthy. By showcasing Carl’s extraterrestrial irrigation management, SCV Water encourages customers to explore the benefits of this smart technology.

“We wanted to create a fun and engaging way to show our customers how simple and effective smart controllers are. Carl’s adventure in space drives home the message that you can control your sprinklers from anywhere, ensuring your landscape gets the right amount of water at the right time,” said Matt Dickens, Sustainability Manager at SCV Water.

SCV Water also offers up to $150 rebates to help customers switch to smart irrigation systems. This is an excellent opportunity for the community to embrace water-wise solutions and contribute to long-term water conservation efforts.

For additional information on rebates and water-saving resources or to watch Carl in action, visit yourscvwater.com/rebates.

