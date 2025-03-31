header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 31
1870 - George Gleason & partners apply for patent on gold lode in Soledad Canyon [story]
gold mining
SCV Water Launches Videos Promoting Smart Irrigation Controllers
| Monday, Mar 31, 2025
scvwater 1

Santa Clarita Valley Water is taking water-saving innovation to new heights with the release of its latest videos, featuring Carl, the water-wise hero, controlling sprinklers from space.

The videos highlight how smart controllers make it easy for customers to manage irrigation systems efficiently using smartphones.

Smart controllers adjust watering schedules based on real-time weather data and landscape conditions, helping residents and businesses reduce water waste, save money and keep landscapes healthy. By showcasing Carl’s extraterrestrial irrigation management, SCV Water encourages customers to explore the benefits of this smart technology.

“We wanted to create a fun and engaging way to show our customers how simple and effective smart controllers are. Carl’s adventure in space drives home the message that you can control your sprinklers from anywhere, ensuring your landscape gets the right amount of water at the right time,” said Matt Dickens, Sustainability Manager at SCV Water.

SCV Water also offers up to $150 rebates to help customers switch to smart irrigation systems. This is an excellent opportunity for the community to embrace water-wise solutions and contribute to long-term water conservation efforts.

For additional information on rebates and water-saving resources or to watch Carl in action, visit yourscvwater.com/rebates.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
03-31-2025 SCV Water Launches Videos Promoting Smart Irrigation Controllers
03-29-2025 ‘Superman’ at Six Flags Magic Mountain Permanently Grounded
03-26-2025 April 1: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
03-25-2025 April 25: SCV Spring 2025 Job Fair at COC
03-25-2025 April 23: Non-profit Council Meets on Volunteer Engagement
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
12-30-2024 Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Water Launches Videos Promoting Smart Irrigation Controllers
Santa Clarita Valley Water is taking water-saving innovation to new heights with the release of its latest videos, featuring Carl, the water-wise hero, controlling sprinklers from space.
SCV Water Launches Videos Promoting Smart Irrigation Controllers
April 3: Santa Clarita Parks Commission to Review 2025 Events
The city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will meet 6 p.m. Thursday, April 3 at Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
April 3: Santa Clarita Parks Commission to Review 2025 Events
April 6: Call to Artists for SCAA ‘Things With Wings’ Deadline
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has issued a call to artists for "Things with Wings," Art show which will open April 25 and runs through May 25 at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery, 22508 6th Street, Newhall, CA 91321.
April 6: Call to Artists for SCAA ‘Things With Wings’ Deadline
Ken Striplin | You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall
From our fun and friendly staff that run our Recreation and Community Services programs, to our Building and Safety team that make sure all developments are up to code, to our Communications team who bring all the trending, informational videos to social media, our staff is hard at work ensuring that the city of Santa Clarita continues to be a great place to live, work and play.
Ken Striplin | You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall
April 3-5: Saugus to Compete at WGI World Championships
Saugus High School’s inaugural varsity color guard team will compete at the WGI Color Guard World Championships in Dayton, Ohio, Thursday thru Saturday, April 3-5.
April 3-5: Saugus to Compete at WGI World Championships
Canyons Falls 6-3 at Ventura College
College of the Canyons women's tennis dropped its conference match at Ventura College on Thursday, March 27 by a 6-3 final score despite the Cougars accounting for an early pair of doubles points.
Canyons Falls 6-3 at Ventura College
TMU Splits Doubleheader with OUAZ
The Master's University baseball team won the first game of its Friday, March 28 doubleheader but lost the second at Lou Herwaldt Stadium in Santa Clarita.
TMU Splits Doubleheader with OUAZ
April 5: Free Drive-Thru Hazardous, E-Waste Collection Event
City of Santa Clarita residents can dispose of unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at a free Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event on Saturday, April 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
April 5: Free Drive-Thru Hazardous, E-Waste Collection Event
April 1: SUSD Governing Board to Consider Student Support Services
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, April 1, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
April 1: SUSD Governing Board to Consider Student Support Services
March 31-April 5: Six Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of six productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 31 to Saturday, April 5.
March 31-April 5: Six Productions Filming in SCV
Today in SCV History (March 31)
1870 - George Gleason & partners apply for patent on gold lode in Soledad Canyon [story]
gold mining
Today in SCV History (March 30)
1993 - Federal govt. declares coastal California gnatcatcher (bird) a threatened species [story]
Gnatcatcher
‘Superman’ at Six Flags Magic Mountain Permanently Grounded
The "Superman" roller coaster, closed for refurbishment since September, will now be closed permanently, said officials of Six Flags Magic Mountain.
‘Superman’ at Six Flags Magic Mountain Permanently Grounded
Located: LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Teen
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Juvenile Isabell Ann Lim. She is a 13 year-old female Asian who was last contacted on March 28 at 9:40 a.m. on the 17900 block of River Circle, in the city of Santa Clarita.
Located: LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Teen
Today in SCV History (March 29)
1928 - Little dam victim, thought unidentified & buried in SCV, actually ID'd & buried in Chatsworth [story]
Newhall Cowboys
April 6: Sierra Hillbillies Host National Tartan Day Square, Round Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club invites you to the National Tartan Day themed Square and Round Dance on Sunday, April 6, 2-4:30 p.m.
April 6: Sierra Hillbillies Host National Tartan Day Square, Round Dance
May 9: City Seeks Volunteers for Disaster Simulation Drill
The city of Santa Clarita’s Community Emergency Response Team Program is looking for volunteers to act as injured survivors for the Disaster Simulation drill on Friday, May 9, from 6–9 p.m.
May 9: City Seeks Volunteers for Disaster Simulation Drill
Sunshine Canyon Landfill Required to Take Stronger Actions to Address Odors
The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued an Order for Abatement on Thursday, March 20, requiring Sunshine Canyon Landfill to implement stricter and innovative measures to reduce odors that have been impacting the community.
Sunshine Canyon Landfill Required to Take Stronger Actions to Address Odors
SUSD Seeks Nominations for Lucid Leadership, Service Award
The Saugus Union School District is seeking nominations for the annual Dr. Joan Lucid Leadership and Service Award.
SUSD Seeks Nominations for Lucid Leadership, Service Award
City Offers Free Community Emergency Response Team Training Class
Registration is open for the city of Santa Clarita's Community Emergency Response Team training class.
City Offers Free Community Emergency Response Team Training Class
City Invites Community Organizations to Apply for Animal Care Grants
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the launch of the second annual Animal Care Grant Program.
City Invites Community Organizations to Apply for Animal Care Grants
Valladares Calls for Streamlining Process for Underground Power Lines
In response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s recent executive order removing California Environmental Quality Act requirements for undergrounding utility lines in wildfire-impacted areas of Los Angeles County, California State Senator Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) has called for this exemption to be applied statewide.
Valladares Calls for Streamlining Process for Underground Power Lines
April 1: Supes to Plan Department for Homelessness Services
Among several important issues presented at its Tuesday, April 1 regular board meeting, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will be planning for the establishment of a new county Department for Homelessness Services.
April 1: Supes to Plan Department for Homelessness Services
SCVNews.com