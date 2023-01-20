SCV Water Launches Water Academy

Are you interested in learning the ins and outs of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency? Apply to be considered for the SCV Water Academy, a free, curated learning opportunity for residents of the Santa Clarita Valley. Learn about SCV Water directly from the experts in an engaging, interactive, in-person format.

“We wanted to create an opportunity where customers and stakeholders of SCV Water could learn and interact directly with agency staff and leadership,” said Communications Manager Kathie Martin. “We encourage anyone slightly curious about their water to apply.”

During the academy, participants will get an insider’s perspective on:

— History and Organization

— Infrastructure and Facilities

— Water Supply and Quality

— Critical Water Issues

There will also be opportunities to ask questions and tour the water treatment plant.

Interested in attending? Must be 18 years or older, work or live in the SCV Water service area, and be able to commit to attending all four sessions. Space is limited. Sessions are scheduled weekly on Wednesday evenings on March 15, 22 and 29, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., including dinner. The academy concludes with a water facility tour on Saturday, April 1, 9 – 11 a.m.

For more information or to apply, visit https://bit.ly/SCVWaterAcademy.

For specific questions about the Water Academy, email Public Affairs Specialist Laura Gallegos at lgallegos@scvwa.org.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 78,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider.

More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...