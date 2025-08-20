SCV Water Moves Forward with New PFAS Treatment Facility to Protect Drinking Water

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is taking another big step toward ensuring safe, clean drinking water for the SCV community.

At its regular meeting on Aug. 19, 2025, the Agency’s Board of Directors approved a construction contract for the new S Wells PFAS Treatment and Disinfection Facility, which will remove per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances from water produced by three local wells.

The facility will be built on a small parcel of land near Bridgeport Lane and designed with landscaping and features to blend with the surrounding neighborhood. In addition to the treatment plant, the project will include new pipelines and upgrades at the S6, S7, and S8 Wells to improve water delivery and reliability.

PFAS are a group of human-made chemicals that can be found in the environment and drinking water. This project is part of SCV Water’s ongoing commitment to address PFAS in our local water supplies and meet all state and federal health standards.

“This project allows us to bring important local wells back online that have been out of service due to PFAS contamination,” said Principal Engineer Orlando Moreno “By restoring these wells, we’re increasing our local water supply and reducing our reliance on imported water — both of which are critical for reliability, especially during drought periods.”

Construction is expected to begin in October 2025 and will take approximately 18 months to complete.

The $23.9 million project is funded in part by more than $11 million in state and federal grants, including support from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the State Water Resources Control Board.

To learn more about PFAS and SCV Water’s efforts to remove them, visit yourscvwater.com/pfas.

