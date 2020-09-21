groundwater wells - water chemicals

SCV Water Offers Free Virtual Home Check-Ups

Uploaded: , Monday, Sep 21, 2020

By Press Release

SCV Water customers can save water and money through a free virtual home check-up. These check-ups will look at indoor and outdoor water use and are designed to help water users identify problems, leaks, and opportunities to increase water efficiency.

“As we continue to respond to the long-term effects of COVID-19, SCV Water is excited to adapt our program into a virtual format to meet the needs of our customers,” said Matthew Dickens, resource conservation manager.

Virtual check-ups are conducted by WaterWise Consulting, Inc. and offered to residential customers at no additional cost.

Representatives trained in water conservation and irrigation smart practices will conduct virtual check-ups using Zoom.

To get started, call WaterWise at 888-987-9473 to schedule your free virtual check-up. The service takes between 45 and 90 minutes to complete and will include a complete evaluation of how water is being used in your home.

Prior to the scheduled service, customers will receive a Water Efficiency Kit in the mail, which includes materials needed for the check-up such as leak detection supplies and high-efficiency water-saving devices.

“Home check-ups are a way for customers to see their water use in real time and get a sense of their overall water consumption,” added Dickens. “The check up looks for leaks in toilets, washing machines, and dishwashers. Outdoors, it evaluates your irrigation system and watering schedule, as well as hoses, pools and spas.”

Once the service has been completed, WaterWise will send the final report to the customer within 48 hours. The report will identify rebates and incentives specific to each customer’s water use. Once customers make those changes, they will begin to notice the water and money savings on their future bills.

Tips to Prepare for a Successful Virtual Check-Up

1. KNOW the location of your water meter and irrigation timer(s).

2. HAVE these items handy:
 Your most recent water bill
 Your Water Efficiency Kit (provided by SCV Water via mail)

3. DOWNLOAD the Zoom app prior to your scheduled service.

About SCV Water:
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 74,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com.

