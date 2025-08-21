SCV Water Offers Rebates

Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is offering a variety of rebates for Santa Clarita Valley residents.

Some of these rebates include:

Lawn Replacement: Replace grass with water-wise landscape and receive $3 per square foot.

Healthy and Efficient Landscapes Program: Convert to drip irrigation, upgrade to high-efficiency nozzles, add pressure regulation or do all three and earn up to $750 per account in rebates.

Smart Irrigation Controllers: Install a weather-based irrigation controller that automatically adjusts watering schedules based on weather, soil and plant needs and receive a rebate of up to $150 on a qualifying device.

Pool Covers: Cover pools when not in use to reduce evaporation by up to 90%. Receive a rebate of $50 per cover.

Rain Barrel Rebate: Collect and store rainwater for later use in gardens, saving hundreds of gallons each year and reducing runoff. Eligible for a rebate of $35 per barrel with up to two barrels per household.

Also SCV Water includes free landscape resources on its website.

To get started and for more information on these rebates and more, visit https://yourscvwater.com/rebates.

