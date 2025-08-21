SCV Water Offers Rebates

|
SCV Boss Ladies is seeking vendors to be a part of its Trunk or Treat event scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 23.
Douglas Furniture, a familiar sight along the road at 23661 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA, 91321, is currently holding a $4,000,000 quitting business sale.
At the heart of Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, surrounded by oak trees and serene trails, is one of the most meaningful spaces in Santa Clarita, the Youth Grove, a place that invites reflection and remembrance.
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) has announced a Military Service Academy night for students, parents, educators and other interested parties in California’s 27th Congressional District.
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is offering a variety of rebates for Santa Clarita Valley residents.
Parents are protesting the closing of the Henry Mayo Kids Club at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital's Henry Mayo Fitness Center on Town Center Drive, scheduled for Friday, Aug. 29.
The Latino Business Alliance will gather to recognize National Hispanic Heritage Month with a celebration, awards and networking reception 5:30- 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17 at the Centre.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that David March Park is now closed and crews will begin construction on new upgrades and amenities, including outdoor exercise equipment, a covered picnic pavilion, a new basketball court, a shaded playground and more.
Boot Barn will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4 at 25570 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Messaging Magic" on Wednesday, Aug. 27 from 5-6 p.m.
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides (D-Aqua Dulce) wrote to Acting IRS Commissioner Scott Bessent over the planned Sept. 30 closure of the Santa Clarita IRS Post of Duty Office, raising questions about the impact the closure will have on the community’s access to critical services.
"A Jane Austen Mystery Perception Of Murder," a theatrical production by ME Main Production will run weekends beginning 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 12-21 at The MAIN.
Closed since 2020, the Ranch House at William S. Hart Park is now open to the public. This museum offers free self-guided tours that share the fascinating history of William S. Hart, silent film star and philanthropist, whose legacy shaped the community and the park.
The Santa Clarita Public Library is offering students free, live, online help with homework this fall through Brainfuse HelpNow.
1961
- CalArts grad (MFA '92) and marine biologist Stephen Hillenburg, creator of Spongebob SquarePants, born in Oklahoma; developed prototype for Spongebob while studying at CalArts in 1989. Estimated net worth in 2012: $90 million. Died 2018. [story
]
As Los Angeles County braces for an excessive heat wave from Aug. 20-23, 2025, the Department of Animal Care and Control is urging pet owners to take necessary precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of their furry companions.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is taking another big step toward ensuring safe, clean drinking water for the SCV community.
The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to the annual Evening of Remembrance on Aug. 27, to honor Santa Clarita Valley youth whose lives were tragically cut short in traffic-related incidents and to serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of safe and responsible driving.
The Valley Industry Association (VIA) is proud to announce the nominees for the 2025 VIA BASH Awards.
1967
- New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000 [story
]
The California Department of Education announced the release of new guidance to improve student attendance statewide, developed in partnership with Attendance Works and the California Collaborative for Educational Excellence.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department has announced red flag warnings will be posted for the Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys, along with the Angeles National Forest.
William S. Hart Union High School District high schools have been recognized among the nation's best in the latest rankings released by U.S. News & World Report.
