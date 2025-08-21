header image

August 21
1961 - CalArts grad (MFA '92) and marine biologist Stephen Hillenburg, creator of Spongebob SquarePants, born in Oklahoma; developed prototype for Spongebob while studying at CalArts in 1989. Estimated net worth in 2012: $90 million. Died 2018. [story]
Stephen Hillenburg
SCV Water Offers Rebates
| Thursday, Aug 21, 2025
Water

Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is offering a variety of rebates for Santa Clarita Valley residents.

Some of these rebates include:

Lawn Replacement: Replace grass with water-wise landscape and receive $3 per square foot.

Healthy and Efficient Landscapes Program: Convert to drip irrigation, upgrade to high-efficiency nozzles, add pressure regulation or do all three and earn up to $750 per account in rebates.

Smart Irrigation Controllers: Install a weather-based irrigation controller that automatically adjusts watering schedules based on weather, soil and plant needs and receive a rebate of up to $150 on a qualifying device.

Pool Covers: Cover pools when not in use to reduce evaporation by up to 90%. Receive a rebate of $50 per cover.

Rain Barrel Rebate: Collect and store rainwater for later use in gardens, saving hundreds of gallons each year and reducing runoff. Eligible for a rebate of $35 per barrel with up to two barrels per household.

Also SCV Water includes free landscape resources on its website.

To get started and for more information on these rebates and more, visit https://yourscvwater.com/rebates.

scv water rebate
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Boss Ladies Seeking Vendors for Trunk or Treat
SCV Boss Ladies is seeking vendors to be a part of its Trunk or Treat event scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 23.
SCV Boss Ladies Seeking Vendors for Trunk or Treat
Douglas Furniture to Close After 50 Years in Newhall
Douglas Furniture, a familiar sight along the road at 23661 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA, 91321, is currently holding a $4,000,000 quitting business sale.
Douglas Furniture to Close After 50 Years in Newhall
Jason Gibbs | Honoring Youth, Inspiring Change at the Evening of Remembrance
At the heart of Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, surrounded by oak trees and serene trails, is one of the most meaningful spaces in Santa Clarita, the Youth Grove, a place that invites reflection and remembrance.
Jason Gibbs | Honoring Youth, Inspiring Change at the Evening of Remembrance
Aug. 27: Whitesides to Host Military Service Academy Information Session
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) has announced a Military Service Academy night for students, parents, educators and other interested parties in California’s 27th Congressional District.
Aug. 27: Whitesides to Host Military Service Academy Information Session
SCV Water Offers Rebates
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is offering a variety of rebates for Santa Clarita Valley residents.
SCV Water Offers Rebates
Fitness Center Parents Protest Closing of Henry Mayo Kids Club on Aug. 29
Parents are protesting the closing of the Henry Mayo Kids Club at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital's Henry Mayo Fitness Center on Town Center Drive, scheduled for Friday, Aug. 29.
Fitness Center Parents Protest Closing of Henry Mayo Kids Club on Aug. 29
Sept. 17: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration
The Latino Business Alliance will gather to recognize National Hispanic Heritage Month with a celebration, awards and networking reception 5:30- 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17 at the Centre.
Sept. 17: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration
David March Park Renovation, Expansion Project Update
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that David March Park is now closed and crews will begin construction on new upgrades and amenities, including outdoor exercise equipment, a covered picnic pavilion, a new basketball court, a shaded playground and more.
David March Park Renovation, Expansion Project Update
Sept. 4: Boot Barn Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
Boot Barn will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4 at 25570 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.
Sept. 4: Boot Barn Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
Aug. 27: SBDC Webinar on Marketing through Messaging
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Messaging Magic" on Wednesday, Aug. 27 from 5-6 p.m.
Aug. 27: SBDC Webinar on Marketing through Messaging
Whitesides Raises Concerns On Planned Santa Clarita IRS Office Closure
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides (D-Aqua Dulce) wrote to Acting IRS Commissioner Scott Bessent over the planned Sept. 30 closure of the Santa Clarita IRS Post of Duty Office, raising questions about the impact the closure will have on the community’s access to critical services.
Whitesides Raises Concerns On Planned Santa Clarita IRS Office Closure
Sept. 12-21: ‘A Jane Austen Mystery Perception Of Murder’ At The MAIN
"A Jane Austen Mystery Perception Of Murder," a theatrical production by ME Main Production will run weekends beginning 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 12-21 at The MAIN.
Sept. 12-21: ‘A Jane Austen Mystery Perception Of Murder’ At The MAIN
Hart Park Ranch House Now Open
Closed since 2020, the Ranch House at William S. Hart Park is now open to the public. This museum offers free self-guided tours that share the fascinating history of William S. Hart, silent film star and philanthropist, whose legacy shaped the community and the park.
Hart Park Ranch House Now Open
Santa Clarita Library Live Online Homework Help with Brainfuse
The Santa Clarita Public Library is offering students free, live, online help with homework this fall through Brainfuse HelpNow.
Santa Clarita Library Live Online Homework Help with Brainfuse
DACC Urges Pet Owners to Take Precautions During Excessive Heat Wave
As Los Angeles County braces for an excessive heat wave from Aug. 20-23, 2025, the Department of Animal Care and Control is urging pet owners to take necessary precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of their furry companions.
DACC Urges Pet Owners to Take Precautions During Excessive Heat Wave
Ocean Water Warning for August 20
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for August 20
SCV Water Moves Forward with New PFAS Treatment Facility to Protect Drinking Water
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is taking another big step toward ensuring safe, clean drinking water for the SCV community.
SCV Water Moves Forward with New PFAS Treatment Facility to Protect Drinking Water
Aug. 27: Santa Clarita Annual Evening of Remembrance
The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to the annual Evening of Remembrance on Aug. 27, to honor Santa Clarita Valley youth whose lives were tragically cut short in traffic-related incidents and to serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of safe and responsible driving.
Aug. 27: Santa Clarita Annual Evening of Remembrance
Valley Industry Association Announces 2025 VIA BASH Award Nominees
The Valley Industry Association (VIA) is proud to announce the nominees for the 2025 VIA BASH Awards.
Valley Industry Association Announces 2025 VIA BASH Award Nominees
Today in SCV History (Aug. 20)
1967 - New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000 [story]
Deed of Title
Education Dept. to Reduce Chronic School Absence by 50 Percent, Releases New Guidance
The California Department of Education announced the release of new guidance to improve student attendance statewide, developed in partnership with Attendance Works and the California Collaborative for Educational Excellence.
Education Dept. to Reduce Chronic School Absence by 50 Percent, Releases New Guidance
LACoFD: Red Flag Warning Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Fire Department has announced red flag warnings will be posted for the Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys, along with the Angeles National Forest.
LACoFD: Red Flag Warning Issued for SCV
Hart District Celebrates U.S. News & World Report Best Schools Rankings
William S. Hart Union High School District high schools have been recognized among the nation's best in the latest rankings released by U.S. News & World Report.
Hart District Celebrates U.S. News & World Report Best Schools Rankings
