August 26
1873 - Vasquez gang raids Tres Pinos (San Benito Co.); hotelier is killed, for which Vasquez later hangs [story]
SCV Water Polo Players Compete in USA Water Polo Junior Olympics
| Monday, Aug 26, 2024
junior olymics water polo

Five athletes from the Santa Clarita Valley have participated in their first USA Water Polo Junior Olympics Water Polo Tournament. The athletes participated at the event held at the end of July in the San Francisco Bay area.

Caleb Kornbluth, Ellis Sacchetto, Paul Gommel, Jackson Brosche and Emory Brown, representing the SCV Waves, triumphed in four games against competitors from all across the United States, according to a news release from the Santa Clarita Waves water polo organization.

Before making their way to Northern California for the main events, the players first competed throughout Los Angeles and Ventura County to qualify for the tournament.

“Throughout the four-day tournament, the team displayed unwavering determination and perseverance,” said officials from the Santa Clarita Valley Water Polo Club. “They stayed together as a close-knit unit, supporting and encouraging one another both in and out of the pool.”

One of the highlights was when the team played two games at Stanford University.

The team won the final match of the Junior Olympics and finished fifth overall in the Gold Division.

“We are incredibly proud of our young athletes from Santa Clarita Valley who represented the SCV Waves with such skill and sportsmanship at the U.S. Water Polo Junior Olympics,” said SCV Waves officals.

The SCV Waves, which includes girls and boys aged 8 to 17 years old, invite others who share a passion for swimming and want to try water polo to join their ranks.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Polo Club is a member of the Coastal Zone of USA Water Polo, club #1860. Club membership ranges from ages 7-18 years old, boys and girls of all ability levels.

The SCV Waves is based in Castaic and serves all areas of the SCV communities including Canyon Country, Saugus, Newhall, Valencia, Castaic, Stevenson Ranch, Westridge, Santa Clarita, Val Verde, Agua Dulce and Acton.

For more information on how to join the SCV Waves, visit www.scvwaterpolo.com.

Severe Weather Strains Red Cross Blood Supply
The American Red Cross continues to experience a national blood emergency as remnants of Hurricane Debby and other severe weather events across the country have further complicated efforts to rebuild the nation’s blood supply.
Severe Weather Strains Red Cross Blood Supply
Oct. 3: SCV Education Foundation Principal for a Day
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation has announced registration is open for the annual Principal for a Day fundraising event to be held on Thursday, Oct. 3.
Oct. 3: SCV Education Foundation Principal for a Day
Registration Open for Castaic Sports Complex Fall 2024 Youth Sports Classes
Registration is open for fall youth sports classes at the Castaic Sports Complex for $25.
Registration Open for Castaic Sports Complex Fall 2024 Youth Sports Classes
Sept. 11: Aroma Ramen Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will celebrate a grand opening ribbon cutting at Aroma Ramen at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Sept. 11: Aroma Ramen Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
Road Construction in Acton Thru Sept. 6
The Los Angeles County Public Works has advised Santa Clarita Valley residents that road work is currently scheduled 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Santiago Road between Sierra Highway and Soledad Canyon Road in Acton through Friday, Sept. 6.
Road Construction in Acton Thru Sept. 6
Sept. 18: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and its Latino Business Alliance have announced its Hispanic Heritage Celebration – Awards and Networking Reception, is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at Hart & Main in downtown Newhall.
Sept. 18: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration
Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of four productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 26 to Friday, Aug. 30.
Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (Aug. 26)
1873 - Vasquez gang raids Tres Pinos (San Benito Co.); hotelier is killed, for which Vasquez later hangs [story]
Vasquez
Princess Cruises Announces Expanded 2026 Caribbean Season
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, has announced its largest summer Caribbean cruise season ever for 2026, with two ships, Regal Princess and Caribbean Princess, departing from Ft. Lauderdale/Port Everglades and Port Canaveral respectively.
Princess Cruises Announces Expanded 2026 Caribbean Season
Sept. 14: Tickets Available for Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
Tickets are available for purchase for the Big Bad Voodoo Daddy performance scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
Sept. 14: Tickets Available for Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
SUSD to Host Community Meetings on Facility Needs
The Governing Board of the Saugus Union School District approved Resolution 2024-2025 #15 in a special meeting held on Thursday, Aug. 1 ordering a school facilities bond measure be placed on the Nov. 5, 2024 ballot.
SUSD to Host Community Meetings on Facility Needs
Today in SCV History (Aug. 25)
1916 - Woodrow Wilson signs act creating National Park Service; its first director is Stephen T. Mather, who made his fortune with the Santa Clarita Valley's borax mine and envisioned & put his own money into forming the Park Service [story]
Stephen Mather
Ken Striplin | Remembering Young Lives Lost
The Youth Grove is a solemn place within Central Park where pillars shaped like tree stumps circle around a center monument.
Ken Striplin | Remembering Young Lives Lost
Sept. 21: Marching On BBQ, Music Fundraiser for Veteran Collaborative
Marching On, a barbeque and live music fundraiser to benefit the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will be held Saturday, Spet. 21.
Sept. 21: Marching On BBQ, Music Fundraiser for Veteran Collaborative
Aug. 28: SCV Senior Center ‘Supporting Grandparents Raising Grandchildren’
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center will host a Health and Wellness lecture "Supporting Grandparents Who are Raising Their Grandchildren" Wednesday, Aug. 28 1-2 p.m.
Aug. 28: SCV Senior Center ‘Supporting Grandparents Raising Grandchildren’
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Installs 2024-25 Board
The Samuel Dixon Family Health Center has installed its 2024-25 board of directors.
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Installs 2024-25 Board
Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative Moves to New Home
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative which has been providing services to veterans, active-duty military and their families since 2018 from an office on Lyons Avenue in Santa Clarita has moved to a new location.
Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative Moves to New Home
Sept. 6: Bella Vida Needlecraft Group Boutique
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center will host the Bella Vida Needlecraft Group Boutique Friday, Sept. 6, 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the Senior Center Courtyard at 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita CA, 91350.
Sept. 6: Bella Vida Needlecraft Group Boutique
Acrylic Painting Technique Classes at ARTree
Beginning Thursdays, Aug. 29 through Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. - Noon, ARTree Community Arts Center will host Acrylic Painting Technique Classes for ages 18 and up.
Acrylic Painting Technique Classes at ARTree
Registration Still Open for Primetime Preschool
Registration remains open for the 4-year-old classes at multiple locations for the 2024/25 academic year at Primetime Preschool.
Registration Still Open for Primetime Preschool
Today in SCV History (Aug. 24)
1974 - Covering a section of the 1933 Ridge Route Alternate (US 99), Pyramid Lake opens to the public [story]
Pyramid Lake
Sept. 21: Agua Dulce Winery Rib Cook-Off
Come prove which ribs reign supreme at the Agua Dulce Winery which is hosting a Rib Cook-Off event Saturday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m.
Sept. 21: Agua Dulce Winery Rib Cook-Off
