SCV Water Polo Players Compete in USA Water Polo Junior Olympics

Five athletes from the Santa Clarita Valley have participated in their first USA Water Polo Junior Olympics Water Polo Tournament. The athletes participated at the event held at the end of July in the San Francisco Bay area.

Caleb Kornbluth, Ellis Sacchetto, Paul Gommel, Jackson Brosche and Emory Brown, representing the SCV Waves, triumphed in four games against competitors from all across the United States, according to a news release from the Santa Clarita Waves water polo organization.

Before making their way to Northern California for the main events, the players first competed throughout Los Angeles and Ventura County to qualify for the tournament.

“Throughout the four-day tournament, the team displayed unwavering determination and perseverance,” said officials from the Santa Clarita Valley Water Polo Club. “They stayed together as a close-knit unit, supporting and encouraging one another both in and out of the pool.”

One of the highlights was when the team played two games at Stanford University.

The team won the final match of the Junior Olympics and finished fifth overall in the Gold Division.

“We are incredibly proud of our young athletes from Santa Clarita Valley who represented the SCV Waves with such skill and sportsmanship at the U.S. Water Polo Junior Olympics,” said SCV Waves officals.

The SCV Waves, which includes girls and boys aged 8 to 17 years old, invite others who share a passion for swimming and want to try water polo to join their ranks.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Polo Club is a member of the Coastal Zone of USA Water Polo, club #1860. Club membership ranges from ages 7-18 years old, boys and girls of all ability levels.

The SCV Waves is based in Castaic and serves all areas of the SCV communities including Canyon Country, Saugus, Newhall, Valencia, Castaic, Stevenson Ranch, Westridge, Santa Clarita, Val Verde, Agua Dulce and Acton.

For more information on how to join the SCV Waves, visit www.scvwaterpolo.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...